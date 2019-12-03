Lizzie McGuire’s Clayton Snyder announces engagement

Lizzie McGuire star Clayton Snyder has announced his engagement.

The actor, who rose to fame when he played Ethan Craft alongside Hilary Duff in the early noughties, took to his social media to announce the exciting news that he is set to tie the knot.

Clayton shared the news with his over 50,000 followers that he had proposed to actress girlfriend Allegra Edwards, who has starred in hit TV show including Modern Family, New Girl, The Mindy Project, Friends From College and Orange Is The New Black.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the news, Clayton posted a video next to a teary Allegra who shows her engagement ring to the camera while her new fiancé plants a sweet kiss on her cheek.

The actor, who has appeared in a number of series and TV movies, also uploaded a series of sweet photos of the pair for fans to swipe through to.

Alongside the adorable post he wrote, ‘A few more moments… A moment shortly after the ask. A moment when she saw my parents were there too. A moment that evening. A moment the day after in Bodega Bay. A moment shortly after that.’

Shortly before posting the announcement, Clayton posted another sweet post of the pair, writing, ‘2009•2019 Dear Allegra. Some things never change.

‘Except, a lot changed, and then it got very similar, but very different, but better, and now, your finger’s a bit heavier. And not just because of all the pecan pie.

‘What a Thanksgiving. I love your laugh. I love your heart. I love your family. I love you. Looking forward to wifing you.’

Fans and friends loved the posts, with them gaining thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from followers wishing the couple congratulations.

This comes just after Lizzie McGuire actress Hilary Duff teased that Clayton might be making a comeback in the series renewal.

The popular show is set to come back some time soon, which Hilary confirmed on her social media.

And she told E! News, “He is hot. He’s very hot. I’m pretty sure there’s going to be, there’s going to be a thing.”