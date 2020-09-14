We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Huge congratulations to Binky Felstead, who has confirmed she's engaged to partner Max Fredrik Darnton.

Binky Felstead shared that she was engaged via her Instagram on Sunday, revealing the adorable way Max proposed.

The Made in Chelsea star is mum to 3-year-old India, and Max asked for her permission to marry her mum. Adorable!

Binky’s caption read, ‘The easiest ‘Yes’ EVER! 💍 On Friday morning, on their way to the duck pond, Max asked India for her permission to ask her mummy to marry him. I love you Max- you bring out the best in me. Im so lucky ❤️’

Binky shared two lovely photos to announce the special news. One saw her and Max kissing, and in the other she proudly showed off her new ring.

Loads of celebrities have flooded Binky’s comments with messages of love and congratulations.

Lydia Bright wrote, ‘Congratulation my darling, so excited for you. Happily ever after ❤️’

Billie Faiers added, ‘Awwww congratulations darling 🥰🥰🥰 sooo happy for you ❤️❤️❤️’

Suzie Wells said, ‘Congratulations beautiful girl so so happy for you and India 🥂🥂🥂💗💗❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰’

And Ollie Lockeworld added, ‘love you both so much!!! Let the adventure begin! Xxx’

Binky and Max have been dating since 2019, after meeting at Soho Farmhouse last January.

In 2018 Binky split from her former partner Josh ‘JP’ Patterson, who she co-parents daughter India with. She confirmed the news on social media, in a statement which read, ‘We are still a family and India is, and will always be the absolute light of our lives, however we have realised we are on very different paths at the moment, although we still adore each other, we need to give each other the space to grow.’

We’re so excited to learn more about the couple’s upcoming wedding!