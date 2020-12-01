We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Michelle Mone and Doug Barrowman have finally tied the knot after their wedding was cancelled three times.

Michelle Mone and Doug Barrowman are officially married, and the happy news was shared to Instagram where she revealed the wedding had taken place on The Isle of Man.

Unfortunately for the couple, their wedding had been cancelled on three separate occasions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. But despite all the stresses and disappointment, they managed to tie the knot this month.

In her caption, she wrote, ‘Thanks so much to everyone on The Isle of Man for making our day so special. You pulled the best wedding together …90 people in less than 2 weeks.

‘Only downside is that our family & friends couldn’t be there who live outside IOM. A special thanks to The Cathedral at Peel, The Abbey Restaurant, The Abbey wedding planners, Alexandra the Opera singer and the 5 live bands for a superb wedding weekend. Love MB ❤️👰🤵‍♂️x

Michelle wore a long lace wedding dress and veil, and held a beautiful white bouquet as she posed with her new husband. The couple have received many well wishes following their ceremony, with one fan writing, ‘Awwww congratulations at last. you look beautiful, I trust your day was perfect too 💖💖💖’

Another wrote, ‘You look so stunning & so happy! Congratulations x’

And a third added, ‘Gorgeous! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness together xx’

Michelle and Doug deciding to relocate their ceremony to the Isle of Man came after restrictions were lifted due to the low rate of coronavirus.

So they were able to have a lavish ceremony without having limiting how many guests they could invite, however, Michelle did say that certain friends and family could not attend as they lived away from the area.

Video of the Week

In September, she opened up about having to postpone for a third time, writing, ‘With the announcement of new COVID restrictions in the UK, we’ve come to the difficult decision to cancel our wedding for the 3rd time.

It’s a little bit frustrating that you can walk into a restaurant and have dinner surrounded by a room full of people, but you can’t have more than 15 attendees at a wedding – including myself, Doug and the Bishop, violinist, photographer etc.’