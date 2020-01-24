Trending:

The most popular alibis for cheating partners have been revealed

Lizzie Thomson

    A new survey carried out by IllicitEncounters.com – the UK’s leading dating website for married people – has found the top excuses used by cheaters.

    The poll – which featured 2,000 people, split evenly across the sexes – asked them for the ways they hide their cheating activities.

    For men, “watching the football” is the most popular excuse for lying to their partners. Followed by another sporting activity in second place… “playing golf”.

    Female cheaters, on the other hand, say they go to the gym to disguise their unfaithful antics. The survey also found that a “night out with the girls” and “meeting a best friend” were popular with women having an affair.

    But there were some excuses which made it onto both lists.

    It seems “socialising after work” is a popular alibi with both sexes, along with ‘walking the dog” and “seeing relatives”.

    Credit: Getty

    IllicitEncounters.com sex and relationship expert Jessica Leoni said, “It’s no surprise that men and women use different excuses for covering up their affairs.

    “Going to the gym is by far the most popular excuse with women but only seventh on the male list.

    “Work is a popular affair cover for both sexes and cheats will also use friends to cover their tracks.”

    It also seems January is a popular time for affairs. IllicitEncounters.com has revealed subscriptions for its website rise by as much as 25% in the first three months of the year, as unhappy partners decide to switch things up.

    Of course, lots of people really do go to the gym and work late – so make sure you don’t jump to conclusions straight away.

    Women’s top ten cheating alibis

    Going to the gym

    Night out with the girls

    Working late in the office

    Socialising after work

    Walking the dog

    Shopping

    Seeing relatives

    Meeting best friend

    Gone for a beauty treatment

    Playing sport

    Men’s top ten cheating alibis

    Watching football

    Playing golf

    Working late in the office

    Socialising after work

    Boys night out

    Walking the dog

    Going to the gym

    Playing sport

    Meeting best friend

    Seeing relatives