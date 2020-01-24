We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The most popular alibis for cheating partners have been revealed and they differ for men and women.

A new survey carried out by IllicitEncounters.com – the UK’s leading dating website for married people – has found the top excuses used by cheaters.

The poll – which featured 2,000 people, split evenly across the sexes – asked them for the ways they hide their cheating activities.

For men, “watching the football” is the most popular excuse for lying to their partners. Followed by another sporting activity in second place… “playing golf”.

Female cheaters, on the other hand, say they go to the gym to disguise their unfaithful antics. The survey also found that a “night out with the girls” and “meeting a best friend” were popular with women having an affair.

But there were some excuses which made it onto both lists.

It seems “socialising after work” is a popular alibi with both sexes, along with ‘walking the dog” and “seeing relatives”.

IllicitEncounters.com sex and relationship expert Jessica Leoni said, “It’s no surprise that men and women use different excuses for covering up their affairs.

“Going to the gym is by far the most popular excuse with women but only seventh on the male list.

“Work is a popular affair cover for both sexes and cheats will also use friends to cover their tracks.”

It also seems January is a popular time for affairs. IllicitEncounters.com has revealed subscriptions for its website rise by as much as 25% in the first three months of the year, as unhappy partners decide to switch things up.

Of course, lots of people really do go to the gym and work late – so make sure you don’t jump to conclusions straight away.

Women’s top ten cheating alibis

Going to the gym

Night out with the girls

Working late in the office

Socialising after work

Walking the dog

Shopping

Seeing relatives

Meeting best friend

Gone for a beauty treatment

Playing sport

Men’s top ten cheating alibis

Watching football

Playing golf

Working late in the office

Socialising after work

Boys night out

Walking the dog

Going to the gym

Playing sport

Meeting best friend

Seeing relatives