The most popular alibis for cheating partners have been revealed and they differ for men and women.
A new survey carried out by IllicitEncounters.com – the UK’s leading dating website for married people – has found the top excuses used by cheaters.
The poll – which featured 2,000 people, split evenly across the sexes – asked them for the ways they hide their cheating activities.
For men, “watching the football” is the most popular excuse for lying to their partners. Followed by another sporting activity in second place… “playing golf”.
Female cheaters, on the other hand, say they go to the gym to disguise their unfaithful antics. The survey also found that a “night out with the girls” and “meeting a best friend” were popular with women having an affair.
But there were some excuses which made it onto both lists.
It seems “socialising after work” is a popular alibi with both sexes, along with ‘walking the dog” and “seeing relatives”.
IllicitEncounters.com sex and relationship expert Jessica Leoni said, “It’s no surprise that men and women use different excuses for covering up their affairs.
“Going to the gym is by far the most popular excuse with women but only seventh on the male list.
“Work is a popular affair cover for both sexes and cheats will also use friends to cover their tracks.”
It also seems January is a popular time for affairs. IllicitEncounters.com has revealed subscriptions for its website rise by as much as 25% in the first three months of the year, as unhappy partners decide to switch things up.
Of course, lots of people really do go to the gym and work late – so make sure you don’t jump to conclusions straight away.
Women’s top ten cheating alibis
Going to the gym
Night out with the girls
Working late in the office
Socialising after work
Walking the dog
Shopping
Seeing relatives
Meeting best friend
Gone for a beauty treatment
Playing sport
Men’s top ten cheating alibis
Watching football
Playing golf
Working late in the office
Socialising after work
Boys night out
Walking the dog
Going to the gym
Playing sport
Meeting best friend
Seeing relatives