Myleene Klass has announced her engagement to partner Simon Motson after he popped the question on their fifth anniversary.

The couple, who have been together since their first date back in 2015, have one-year-old son Apollo together, along with Myleene’s daughters Ava, 13, and Hero, nine from a previous marriage, keeping up the trend of picking an unusual baby name.

Businessman Simon asked Myleene to marry him last month, when he surprised her with a nine-carat diamond ring as he got down on one knee in their garden shed after he’d transformed it into a replica bar where they had met on a blind date.

“I was absolutely blown away,” said Myleene in her interview with Hello magazine. “He even replicated the dinner we had – burger and fries, followed by cherry pie. When he got down on one knee and started fumbling around under the table, I thought he was joking. Then I thought, “Oh my God, he’s for real.” I was completely speechless.”

Paying attention to the detail, Simon even borrowed the same table and chairs they’d sat on at Little House private members’ club in London’s Mayfair, which he decked with candles, table mats and glassware, decorating the shed walls with framed photos and filling the garden with fairy lights.

‘It’s quite a blur but I think I said something along the lines of, ‘Myleene Angela Klass, will you marry me?’ And I had to say it again… and I think I said it a third time. Finally she said yes and we were both in tears,’ added Simon.

Meanwhile Myleene, who had been homeschooling her children throughout lockdown, has also announced the news on her social media. She wrote, ‘I am the happiest girl in the world! Buy a hat guys!’

It is not yet known when they plan to wed but her celebrity friends were quick to give their best wishes. Piers Morgan wrote, ‘Congratulations!! Fabulous news.’

Amanda Holden wrote, ‘Congratulations’

Charlotte Hawkins put, ‘Fabulous news! Congratulations.’

And Alex Jones, added, ‘Lovely news!! Congratulations. You looked so happy!!!’