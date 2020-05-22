Netflix star Debby Ryan secretly marries musician Josh Dun

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

TV star Debby Ryan has revealed she secretly married beau Josh Dun.

The Netflix actress, who stars as main character Patty in hit series Insatiable, revealed that she secretly tied the knot with now husband Josh Dun back at the end of last year.

The star revealed to Vogue magazine that the pair have been married for almost five months after walking down the aisle on New Year’s Eve in 2019.

And she even admitted that she and her Twenty One Pilots rocker husband Josh planned their nuptials in just 28 days after deciding to take the plunge at the start of December.

“We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” she told the publication.

Debby revealed that she and Josh rushed their marriage plans after a close friend of hers passed away, which changed her “perspective” on life.

“He was excited that Joshua and I were getting married, and I never doubted that I’d know him through every coming phase of our lives,” she explained.

“When he passed, it really rocked me and put a lot of things in perspective.

“It didn’t feel important to wait anymore,” the star admitted, “to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly – intending to do things is not nearly as powerful as doing, as we aren’t promised tomorrow.”

“The ceremony was the perfect balance,” added Josh. “I felt like it was game night at our house, and this was the ultimate game, and boy did I win!

“I remember every detail from how it felt to be walking down the aisle, to the full body chills I got watching Debby walk down toward me.”

“The advice that I had been given by multiple people was to allow ourselves to soak it all in,” he continued.

“My natural instinct is to be nervous and want the whole thing to be over with so we can just enjoy being married, but I decided to take the advice of my friends and enjoy every moment, even the ones where I felt out of my element and uncomfortable, as I always am whenever the attention is on me.”

Big congratulations to the duo on their lovely news!