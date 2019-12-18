The Chase star Paul Sinha marries long-term partner Olly in intimate ceremony months after Parkinson’s diagnosis

Congratulations to Paul Sinha and his partner Olly, who recently got married.

Quiz expert and comedian Paul Sinha confirmed the happy news on his blog. Eight months ago, he wrote a very honest blog post revealing that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Paul and Olly married in front of 38 guests at a registry office, but enjoyed a much bigger reception with 300 guests later on, formed of the couple’s nearest and dearest.

Writing in the blog post, Paul said, ‘We’d worked all year on this day, and the service was meant to be the easy bit. Registry office, 38 guests, traditional script. When I saw the guests turn up, I did that thing I do so frequently. I broke down in tears. Joyful, my bloody mates have turned up on time, tears.

‘The wedding was great. But the challenge was far from over. An hour after leaving the registry office, I was performing a self-written song-and-dance number to seventy-five lunch guests, delivering rhyming profiles of each guest. Olly and I had slaved over it. Halfway through the song, I was thinking: “I am having the f**king time of my life”.’

Despite having such a good time at his wedding, Paul admitted that there was a lot of stress getting everything organised for such a large group of people. Truthfully, he said he ‘couldn’t relax’ during the experience.

He added, ‘The reason I couldn’t relax was: at six o’clock, three-hundred friends from every walk of life I’ve ever had were about to turn up to the pub, for the ‘disco’ — which, in reality, was a six-and-a-half-hour multimedia audiovisual extravaganza, that was due to start at six-thirty.’

Paul Sinha ended his wedding update on an emotional and poignant note, refusing to let his recent diagnosis get in the way of things. He wrote, ‘Best of all, when I woke up the next morning, I realised: I hadn’t thought about my Parkinson’s once.

‘All I thought was how lucky I was to have lived a life where my friends and family are amazing. On to married life.’