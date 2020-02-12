Was this the biggest clue Peter and Autumn Phillips’ marriage was over?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter and Autumn Phillips announced earlier this week that they have split, but were the signs the couple were struggling there already?

The pair made the sad announcement that they have split in an official statement earlier this week.

But now it’s been pointed out that there was a massive clue that their relationship was struggling for the past few months.

This follows royal news that Prince William does something very kind for families who have lost a loved one.

Royal fans were very surprised when the couple announced that they would be going their separate ways after twelve years of marriage.

But it seems that there was a big clue that their marriage was on the rocks – the pair missed two major royal events in December.

The last time Peter and Autumn were pictured together at a royal event was at the Braemar Highland Gathering in Scotland in early September, when they joined the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla.

They were noticeably absent from the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, and they were also not seen on Christmas day, when many members of the royal family joined the Queen at Sandrigham.

According to Hello! magazine, Peter also travelled to Sandringham without Autumn in January.

The couple confirmed the split in an official statement earlier this week, where they explained they informed the Queen last year.

It read, ‘After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate. ‘They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship.

‘The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.

‘The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla. Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.

‘Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years.

‘Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes.’