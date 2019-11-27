Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex have shared an adorable never-before-seen photo of their wedding day. The pair posted the snap to mark a special occasion.

The Duke and Duchess posted the sweet tribute to mark the two-year anniversary of their engagement back in 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a whirlwind couple of years.

With their sweet engagement just a year after their relationship came out in the open, to their lavish wedding just six months later and the birth of their first child, little Archie nearly exactly a year after the big day.

And now the pair have taken to their Instagram to mark a special occasion to them with a seriously adorable post – and they even treated royal fans to a brand new previously unseen photo of their 2018 spring wedding!

Taking to their Sussex Royal Instagram page to mark the two-year anniversary of their engagement, the pair posted three photos for their nearly ten million followers, including one from their wedding day back in May of last year.

Posting the series of adorable snaps, also including one from their engagement shoot back in 2017 and one of the two of them cradling newborn baby son Archie back in May of this year, the royal pair wrote, ‘On this day, two years ago:



‘27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

‘They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world ❤️‘.

And fans couldn’t help but be drawn to the absolutely gorgeous snap that they can see when they swipe through the post.

The black-and-white photo shows the royal couple on their wedding day last year, posing in the gardens of Windsor Castle, where they tied the knot.

The candid shot shows that, while a gushing Prince Harry coyly smiles, bride Duchess Meghan giddily laughs while embracing her new husband.

And fans loved the snap leaving thousands of comments and nearly 170,000 likes on the post in a matter of minutes.

‘A new photo 😍🙌🏾,’ exclaimed one eagle-eyed fan, while others noticed the same, writing, ‘Love the second pic! 💘’ and ‘Is that a new wedding photo? 😍 Happy engagement anniversary!’.

Another congratulated the pair, writing ‘We love you guys,Happy Engagement Day 🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼’.

Others added, ‘A beautiful amazing journey that you have been on! ❤️’, ‘So much Love ♥️🙏🏼’ and ‘Iconic! The most intelligent beautiful & authentic royals! Our Duke & Duchess are truly the best 👑💕‘.