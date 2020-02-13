Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day plans sound dreamy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day plans have been revealed, and the couple are set to have a very romantic morning.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to celebrate their second Valentines Day as a married couple tomorrow.
The Duke and Duchess have had a turbulent past month as they negotiated their move to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and then moved over to a house in Canada.
So the two are thought to be celebrating the day in a low key and relaxed manner – especially after Meghan Markle’s dream Valentine’s Day plans have now been revealed.
In an unearthed blog post from the Duchess’s former website The Tig, Meghan wrote about what she would love from a Valentine’s Day back in 2015 – including her ideal present.
‘Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day,’ the former Suits actress wrote on her website.
‘Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss.
‘This is all happening in black and white, of course,’ joked the now mum-of-one.
Meghan then went on to reveal what she would love to receive as a gift on the day of love, adding, ‘And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts‘.
The now-Duchess also revealed where she would ideally like to spend the day, saying that her dream location for V-Day would be Paris. Though we doubt that she’ll be able to make it there this year.
We wonder if Harry will make his wife’s dreams come true tomorrow!