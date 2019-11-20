Rag‘n’Bone Man and wife Beth Rouy have reportedly split.

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Rory Graham, has split from wife Beth Rouy just a few months after the pair tied the knot.

The pair, who have been together for ten year, tied the knot back in May in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

But now an insider has revealed that the pair have parted ways after Beth reportedly became close to a friend.

“It’s a great shame, but these things happen,” a source told The Sun.

“Everyone is staying amicable, and they have a son together who is their top priority.

“He likes to keep a low profile so doesn’t want to make a big deal out of it, but there are no explosive rows and he isn’t likely to say anything about it.”

“It looks like it’s a very sad end to what was a very loving and long-term relationship,” continued the source.

“The wedding pictures show what a quirky couple they were,” added the source, speaking of the pair’s nuptials where they both dressed in bright tracksuits, “which makes how this has ended so soon even more heartbreaking.

“Only they know what really happened and the truth of anything that was said.”

The couple share two-year-old son Reuben together and also a sphinx cat named Patricia.

The musician did hint to fans last month that he was not in the best place when he closed his Twitter account, posting a message to confirm that he was ‘taking time off’.

However, just a few months ago the singer had given the impression that all was well between the pair.

At a red carpet event back in June, the musician opened up about his married life, saying, “It’s great, man.

“We’ve been together for ten years anyway so it’s exactly the same. We’ve just got the same name now.”