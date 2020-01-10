Vanessa Morgan has tied the knot!

The Riverdale actress, who plays Toni Topaz in the hit Netflix series that has just been renewed for its fifth season, took to her social media to announce that she had married longtime beau Michael Kopech.

Taking to her Instagram page, Vanessa shared a selection of gorgeous photos from her intimate outdoor ceremony with her over seven and a half million followers.

The actress posted a sweet photo of her holding hands with her baseball player husband while the pair were saying their vows, followed by a snap of her groom suited and booted for the big day.

‘01/04/20 ♥️ Married my Prince,’ she wrote alongside the photo.

She followed the announcement with a gushing post sharing a series of gorgeous photos from her ‘fairytale’ wedding, which took place in a charming historic cottage venue in Florida.

‘My wedding was a fairytale🤍,’ she gushed. ‘Getting emotional even thinking about it.

‘Had a super intimate 35 person ceremony & wouldn’t have had it any other way,’ added Vanessa, before sharing details about all of her vendors and giving them her sincere thanks.

The gorgeous bride, who announced her engagement just months ago, also shared a series of snaps of her and now-husband Michael posing in the enchanting outdoor venue, writing, ‘Thankyou for teaching me the true meaning of unconditional love.

‘You let me be me, you let me be free. My Eternal🤍’.

Fans and friends flooded the sweet posts and messages of congratulations, with the first announcement getting nearly three million likes and over 16,000 comments.

And the actress’s Riverdale co-stars naturally led all of the emotional well-wishes, with most of them leaving the happy couple adorable messages.

Madelaine Petsch, who plays Vanessa’s on-screen girlfriend and acted as one of the star’s bridesmaid’s at the wedding, wrote, ‘Love you’, gushing on her own Instagram page about the bride, ‘I was lucky enough to be by my best friends side while she married one of the most genuine people I know. Still crying tbh. Love you V ❤️😍’.

Co-star Nathalie Boltt, who plays Penelope Blossom, wrote, ‘Aw babe. So much love to you both. 🥰🌈’, while Mary Andrews actress Molly Ringwald wrote, ‘Congratulations!❤️’.

‘Congrats!’ wrote season three and four co-star Chad Michael Murray, who also appeared in teen drama One Tree Hill. ‘Enjoy a life of happiness & love. Greatest chapter of life starts now. God Bless you guys’.

Big congratulations to the happy couple!