Roxanne Pallett secretly married her firefighter boyfriend in a romantic ceremony in New York at the weekend.

Roxanne, who is best known for starring in ITV soap Emmerdale, and beau Jason Carrion tied the knot on Sunday in a small affair in front of just ten friends and family.

This comes just two months after the loved up pair announced their engagement on Instagram.

Roxanne previously admitted that she considered taking her own life following her 2018 Celebrity Big Brother scandal.

The TV drama saw viewers turn on Roxanne when she accused housemate Ryan Thomas of punching her.

Following the on screen commotion, Roxanne split with her now ex-fiancé, Lee Walton.

Telling Jeremy Vine that she had thought about suicide during the tough period, Roxanne added, “I never want be that person again. I never want to react like a situation like that.

“If I can do anything now it’s to make sure no one else does makes the same mistakes I have. Because it can happen to anyone, and it happened to me.”

Reflecting on her special day and how her life has turned around, Roxanne told The Sun, “I’m living proof that you can find a happily ever after beyond tough times.

“To walk down the aisle in such a perfect fairy-tale setting towards my dream man, was the happiest moment of my life. I’m still floating on a cloud.”

Swooning over his new wife, Jason, who appeared on the US version of Married At First Sight, added, “Roxanne and I have a love unlike anything I could have ever dreamed of. I couldn’t have asked for a more memorable and incredible wedding day.

“Watching her walk down the aisle as I took her hand in marriage was one of the most significant moments in my life. I have finally found my person, the one who I want to spend the rest of my life with.”