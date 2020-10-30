Scarlett Johansson and partner Colin Jost marry in ‘intimate’ ceremony

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married, after tying the knot in a lowkey ceremony. The happy news was confirmed on Instagram.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost married this month, according to Meals on Wheels, a US-based charity for elderly people. The charity were delighted to reveal the news after the couple supported their work with vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Meals on Wheels shared a photo of a Staten Island Ferry with the pun ‘Jost Married’ to celebrate the couple’s marriage. Colin Jost is from Staten Island, so the fun picture was in honour of his hometown.

Their caption read, ‘We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC.

‘Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.’