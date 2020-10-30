Scarlett Johansson and partner Colin Jost marry in ‘intimate’ ceremony

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married, after tying the knot in a lowkey ceremony. The happy news was confirmed on Instagram.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost married this month, according to Meals on Wheels, a US-based charity for elderly people. The charity were delighted to reveal the news after the couple supported their work with vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Instagram, Meals on Wheels shared a photo of a Staten Island Ferry with the pun ‘Jost Married’ to celebrate the couple’s marriage. Colin Jost is from Staten Island, so the fun picture was in honour of his hometown.
Their caption read, ‘We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC.
‘Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.’
A representative for Scarlett Johansson confirmed the news and according to entertainment website TMZ, the couple were married in Palisades, New York. But not much else is known about the ceremony.
Fans praised the couple for their charity work, with one writing, ‘Congratulations! Thank you for using this spotlight to help others. 💖👏’
Another added, ‘Congratulations to two good hearted people!❤️’
A third wrote, ‘How exciting. I would be happy to donate to Meals on Wheels in their honor. Congratulations to the happy couple. May you continue to celebrate your marriage as an everlasting honeymoon. 💕🥂💕🎉💕’
And a fourth added, ‘Congratulations to them ❤️!’
Scarlett and Colin have been dating since 2017, after she made a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. They got engaged in 2019, and Scarlett told Ellen DeGeneres, “He killed it. He did a whole James Bond situation. He’s got a lot behind that news desk that he’s hiding.”
She added, “More than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend the rest of their life with you, it’s a lovely and special thing.”