EastEnders star Shona McGarty splits from fiancé just 18 months after getting engaged

EastEnders actress Shona McGarty has confirmed she has split with her fiancé Ryan Harris, just 18 months after she agreed to marry him.

Shona is known for playing fiery market stall worker Whitney Dean in the award winning BBC soap and shared details of her electrician beau’s romantic proposal back in 2018.

Previously detailing the moment she realised Ryan was asking her to marry him, Shona gushed, “Ryan asked me to cut the birthday cake and I was like: ‘Why? We’re not getting married!’”

Speaking to OK! she added, “But I did it and there was a box on the top of the cake and Ryan asked me to open the box. When I opened it there was a ring inside and I turned around and Ryan was down on one knee and I started crying.”

After swooning over Ryan’s adorable way of popping the question less than two years ago, the brunette telly star has revealed they have now parted ways and called off any chance of a wedding.

Opening up about the break up, Shona told the Daily Star, “We just grew apart. Nothing bad happened, it was all very amicable.

“We were together for a long time, but it just wasn’t meant to be.”

Despite being newly single, Shona has confessed she’s not keen to get back out on the dating scene, saying she’s ready for some “time to herself”.

On New Year’s Eve, Shona took to social media to express her excitement for the year ahead, seeming positive and hopeful for 2020.

‘HAPPY NEW YEAR! Love and blessings! May this year bring you all so much happiness,’ she told her Twitter followers.