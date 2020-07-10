We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner has revealed that he is engaged.

The smooth-talking businessman, who was known for his charming sales tactics when he appeared on the BBC show last year, took to his Twitter account to reveal that he and partner Sinéad are engaged.

Posting a lovely photo of the pair on his Twitter page showing the couple all dressed up and him holding Sinéad’s hand as they showed off the ring to the camera, Thomas wrote, ‘MY MUMMY TO BE SAID YES!!’.

‘I’ve just got down on one knee,’ he added. ‘To ask the love of my life to Marry me.’

Just hours before, the TV star, who recently appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, posted a photo of the pair going out for the evening, writing, ‘It’s our first date night in a long time. We are going all out tonight x’.

After the lovely engagement, Thomas then shared a video with his nearly 90,000 Twitter followers of how he popped the question, writing alongside the sweet clip, ‘Last night I hired out the whole restaurant, Sinéad had no idea!

‘I got all our friends and family to hide in the bar area to suprise her. She said Yes!

‘The girl of my dreams and Mummy to be said yes. Had a fantastic night, I have the best hangover I’ve ever had today’.

It’s been a big year for the couple, after they announced back in April that they are expecting their first child together.

Posting an adorable collage of photos showing the beaming couple holding up their baby scan, Thomas wrote, ‘BEST NEWS! Just wanted to let you know that Sinéad & I are expecting a little baby! It works

‘Due date is 23rd October. We are super excited! Thought I would send a little tweet to make you smile

‘Hope you all have a great day! We are absolutely over the moon! Thomas & Sinéad’.

Such lovely news for the parents-to-be!