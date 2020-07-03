Will Smith and wife Jada forced to speak out on cheating rumours

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Will Smith and wife Jada have been forced to speak out on cheating rumours.

The Aladdin actor and his Girls Trip star wife Jada Pinkett Smith, have had to speak out against accusations that the latter had an affair with singer August Alsina.

Speaking in a YouTube interview with American radio host Angela Yee, the singer-songwriter claimed that he had been given the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star’s “blessing” to conduct the relationship.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership,” he claimed, adding, “He gave me his blessing.”

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life,” he said when asked about the alleged affair with Jada, “and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her.

“I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it – so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

Will and Jada, who married back 1997, have been forced to deny the allegations by August, with a representative for Will telling the Sun that the claims are “wrong”.

Jada’s representatives reiterated this, telling Page Six that the claims were “absolutely not true”.

Revealing that the pair will soon broadcast another one of their candid Red Table talks, Jada, wrote on Twitter earlier this week, ‘There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.’

This isn’t the first time that the pair, who share children 21-year-old Jaden and 19-year-old Willow, have been hit by these types of allegations.

Back in 2011, a report hit that Jada had been conducting a relationship with singer Marc Anthony, who was married to Jennifer Lopez at the time.

Her spokesperson vehemently denied the rumours, issuing a statement saying, “All the rumours regarding Marc Anthony and Jada are false. Completely untrue.

“As for Will and Jada, I’m not commenting on their personal life.”

“Although we are reluctant to respond to these types of press reports, the rumours circulating about our relationship are completely false,” added Will’s representative.

“We are still together, and our marriage is intact.”