Actor William Shatner files for divorce from wife of 18 years

William Shatner has filed for divorce from his wife.

The Star Trek actor, who played Captain Kirk in the infamous sci-fi series that first aired back in the sixties, has reportedly filed for divorce from wife Elizabeth after nearly two decades together.

A source told TMZ that the split shouldn’t end up complicated as the pair have a pre-nuptial agreement and neither of them is going to request spousal support.

“The Shatners are still negotiating the financial terms,” said the insider. “Per the terms of the prenup, neither party will receive any support from the other.”

The pair also don’t have any children together.

The Miss Congeniality actor, for whom this has been his fourth marriage, is reportedly using well-known divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who worked with Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears, to represent him.

According to E! News, the couple’s divorce documents cite ‘irreconcilable differences’, and the pair have been officially separated since 1st February 2019.

William has previously been married to actresses Gloria Rand, with whom he shares four children from their 13-year marriage back in the fifties and sixties, Marcy Lafferty and Nerine Kidd.

Speaking to the Guardian in 2014 about meeting current wife Elizabeth, who he married back in 2001, the Boston Legal star said: “I was attracted by her beauty first of all, which was an old syndrome for me … and I think I lucked out because she had so many other qualities as well.

“Elizabeth has a great sense of humour and a great sense of adventure and she’s very nurturing.

“That combination of beauty, style, intelligence, humour and loving horses and dogs and children and loving her home and making a home for us, is quite a combination.

“So I’ve been very lucky because all that happened by accident,” he said, adding, “love is what makes the cold universe warm.”