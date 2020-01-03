Wilmer Valderrama has announced his engagement.

The actor, who rose to fame in late nineties sitcom That ’70s Show, took to his social media to reveal that he got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the exciting announcement, the TV star shared the news with his nearly two million followers, uploading a breathtaking photo of the moment he popped the question.

Revealing he chose to do the proposal in sunny La Jolla in San Diego on New Year’s Day, Wilmer shared a photo of him and his now-fianceé standing on the rocks by the water as he got down on one knee and presented a ring to his love.

Alongside the snap he wrote, ‘“It’s just us now” 01-01-2020’.

The actor’s bride-to-be Amanda also shared the same photo with a matching caption, also adding a snap of her gorgeous ring that fans could swipe along to see.

Sharing the photo with her nearly 40,000 followers, Amanda posted a snap of her beautiful peardrop engagement ring with a diamond encrusted band.

Both posts raked up thousands of likes, with thousands of comments from friends and fans congratulating the pair on Wilmer’s announcement.

‘👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻-ahhhhhh!!!!!,’ wrote Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, while singer Kevin Jonas added, ‘🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼’.

TV star Anthony Anderson commented, joking with the pair as he wrote, ‘if it’s just the two of you now, who the hell took the picture?’.

‘Congratulations guys!!!!’ added another follower. ‘What a major way to come correct with that major 2020 vibes!! 🥳🍾💕🥂♥️✨’.

While one nodded to the New Year’s Day engagement, quipping, ‘BEST NEWS OF THE DECADE. LITERALLY’.

Others wrote, ‘What!!!!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 ♥️♥️♥️ This is so exciting’, ‘Congrats Wilmer and Amanda !! So happy for both of you. All love!!’ and ‘Congrats Wilmer !!!!! 😭💕 So happy for you and your lovely lady!!!!!! 😘😘😘🥰🥰🥳🥳🥳’.

Big congrats to the pair on their news!