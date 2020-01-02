X Factor star Ray Quinn announces engagement to girlfriend Emily Fletcher

Ray Quinn, who famously appeared in the 2006 edition of the X Factor, has announced he’s engaged to girlfriend Emily Fletcher.

The singer and actor revealed the lovely news on his Instagram, alongside a loved up snap of the two where Emily’s new ring is visible.

Alongside he wrote, ‘Welcome to the family my Queen #shesaidyes”’.

Many of Ray’s fans and followers were quick to send their best wishes, with one saying, ‘Congratulations to the both of you❤️❤️’.

Another wrote, ‘Wow! Congratulations to you both! 🥂💑💍❤️ xx’.

A third added, ‘Omg! Biggest congrats to you both! What an incredible way to start 2020! ❤️’.

Emily also shared the news on her own page, writing, ‘The most beautiful things are not seen or heard, but felt …. Falling in love with you is just indescribable…..Forever it is’.

The pair became an item back in 2017, two years after splitting from his ex-wife Emma Stephens.

He told Star magazine at the time, “She’s a school teacher and we made it official last June. It was fate. I believe whatever’s meant for you won’t pass you by. I can’t stand dating apps. A text message or a picture on Tinder is absolutely pointless.”

When asked if he was thinking about marriage, he said at the time, “There’s no rush. Why fix it if it’s not broken. My priority is my son and keeping him happy and safe.”

Most recently Ray has been busy playing Jonny Baxter in Hollyoaks, in a challenging far right extremism plotline.

Speaking to New! Magazine about his recent role, Ray said, “[For] the most part, it’s been positive and I’m really pleased to have been part of it,” Quinn said of his contribution to the challenging storyline.

“Plus, getting cast for something that I wouldn’t usually have been considered for, after being in the West End and on reality TV, is an opportunity of a lifetime. Having the opportunity from [executive producer] Bryan Kirkwood to be cast in such a way is a chance to prove myself as an actor again.”

After his exit from the soap was confirmed, he also announced his return to music. Sounds like a busy year for Ray!