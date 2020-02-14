We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Words: Harshini Mehta

It can be hard to decide on a bouquet of flowers – but we’re here to help. Read on to find out what the perfect bunch is for your loved one, according to their star sign…

It’s Valentine’s Day and that means that cute gifts are all on display in the high streets, ready to bring smiles to people’s faces.

Of course, the most prominent present given are flowers and 64 per cent of men buy them to appease their loved ones. Did you know that approximately 224 million roses are grown for the day itself?

But not everyone needs to buy roses this year! Garden furniture experts Faraway Furniture decided to delve deeper into how star signs affect the types of flowers you should buy for your loved ones and came out with results smelling like roses!

By understanding each zodiac’s likes and dislikes, we can help make sure you don’t dig yourself into a hole by getting the wrong bouquets anymore…

Aquarius – (20th January – 19th February)

Aquarius are spiritual and unique in nature. They are strong and independent, being comfortable in their own space. To win the heart of an Aquarius, buy them Orchids – they symbolise strength, corresponding with Aquarius traits perfectly.

Pisces – (23rd February – 23rd March)

Romantic, passionate and lovable. Both Pisces and peonies are known to be the most romantic of all the flowers and stars. Peonies are the way to go!

Aries – (21st March – 20th April)

Aries are known for their loyalty and unconditional love. To show your compassion, buy tulips. A combination of red and white is the best mix – symbolising loyalty and true love, for them.

Taurus – (23rd April – 23rd May)

Taurus signs are eager for stability, being the anchor of all the signs. Naturally, a bright, strong flower like a poppy makes the perfect gift for a Taurus!

Gemini – (22nd May – 21st June)

Geminis are the liveliest of all the signs, being known for their intelligence and bubbliness. Buying a rose is the best flower for your Gemini, symbolising your true dedication and boldness for them.

Cancer – (22nd June – 22nd July)

Cancers are said to be the most emotional of all the signs. They exhibit patience, love and kindness. An easy way to impress is to buy them white roses: they reflect a Cancers personality of purity and innocence.

Leo (23rd July – 22nd August)

Leos are sociable and confident in nature and buying sunflowers is the best way to grab their attention. Sunflowers are bold and colourful. Just like them.

Virgo – (23rd August – 23rd September)

Virgos are known for being logical and practical, but also, the most caring and friendliest of all the signs. Virgos are best celebrated by daffodils representing new beginnings and hope.

Libra – (23rd September – 23rd October)

The funny and graceful nature of Libras are best celebrated by the beautiful hydrangeas. Hydrangeas are bursting with symbolism, representing love, harmony and peace. Both hydrangeas and Libras have hard stems but soft flowers making them the perfect match.

Scorpio (23rd October – 23rd November)

Scorpios can often seem intimidating due to their bold personality. Scorpios know what they want, so to impress a Scorpio you have to stand out. Try buying dark red flowers: their rich, deep colour is bound to catch their attention.

Sagittarius (23rd November – 23rd December)

Sagittarius signs are positive and adventurous: carnations are beautiful flowers, that don’t require much work (just like a Sagittarius). Carnations come in several different colours, however red and white are the most favoured colours for valentine’s day!

Capricorn – (23rd December – 23rd January)

Capricorns are known as the most mysterious of all the signs. Often, Capricorns are stable and responsible, being realistic about relationships. As a symbol of faithfulness, Pansies perfectly compliment a Capricorn’s passion for their tenacity.

We hope Valentine’s Day shopping is a breeze for you now!