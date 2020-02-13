We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean soppy cards, oversized teddy bears and 50 red roses.

Instead, there’s an array of fun, quirky presents that still say ‘I Love You’, without it being saccharine.

Here’s our favourite Valentines Day gifts

1) For the Big Surprise

Make A Wish Secret Message Candle, £8.99, 54 Celsius

They’ll think it’s just a pretty, fragrance free candle, but after one to two hours of burning, the wax has melted to reveal a hidden message at the bottom.

2) For the Phone Junkie



Tech21 phone case, from £34.96, tech21.com

Make them laugh, whilst giving them something practical. Tech21 cases don’t jut offer 10ft drop protection, they’re also antimicrobial, thanks to a built-in formula that kills up to 99.99% of germs. Tech21 Custom also allows you to add personal touches too…

3) For the Cook

HelloFresh gift card, starts from £29.99, hellofresh.co.uk

Fancy your loved-one rustling you up some tasty meals? Load up a gift card with your chosen amount, and you can even select what food and recipes are delivered to them.

4) For the Sleeper

Kiss the Moon LOVE Rose & Frankincense Aromatherapy Soy Candle, £38.00/240g,

Unwind before bed with this 100% natural aromatherapy soy candle, which has over 50 hours of burn time. The blend of essential oils of rose and frankincense helps relax and get you set for a good night’s sleep.

5) For Fitness buffs who love a treat!



Myprotein chocolate truffles, £5.40, myprotein.com

A bit of guilt-free chocolate never hurt anyone. These limited edition truffles are filled with 2.6g of protein each!

6) For Picnic Lovers

Go Go Fruit Basket Pink Fizz, £41.25, gogofruitbasket.com

Strawberries, luxury hand-made Chocolates and a fancy bottle of Cremant de Loire Rose. All presented in a beautiful wicker basket. Don’t want to brave the cold outside? Plan an indoor picnic instead!

7) For The Indecisive



Personalised Couples Date Night Dispenser, £15, notonthehighstreet.com

Complete with 20 fun dates, you’ll never be short of things to do. From sofa snuggles, to back rubs and from cinema dates to cocktails, this dispenser provides a range of options. Simply personalise with your chosen names.

8) For the Chocoholic



Personalised Love Heart Smash Cup, £24.99, Notonthehighstreet.com

Big kids will love this. A cup made from creamy Belgian milk chocolate and stuffed with a mix of Cadbury’s Buttons, Minstrels, chocolate covered honeycomb and Maltesers, along with a divine combination of Belgian chocolate Crispy Crunch, Lindt Lindor Ferrero Rocher, fizzy hearts, Jazzies and Belgian chocolate love hearts on top, makes this, our new Valentine’s favourite. Oh, and you can personalise the cup, too!

9) For the Forgetful



Personalised Multi-Face Heart Handle Mug, £19.99, prezzybox.com

He’ll never forget you now! Upload a photo of your face, and Prezzy Box will cut around it, and print it many, many times onto a mug. Cheesy? Yup, and we love it!

10) For a Cake Delivery



PAUL’s Valentine’s Day Sweethearts cakes, £5.25 each or £10 for two

The fanciest cakes, for your favourite person. There’s four to choose from, including Carotte St. Valentin; a rich carrot cake, to Forêt Noire St. Valentin; made with layers of chocolate sponge, filled with Chantilly cream, Morello cherries and kirsch. PAUL’s has nailed the cake-making yet again!

11) For His Skin



SKINBUDDY 2 in 1 face and neck sheet masks, £26.57 for 5, skinbuddy.com

With men spending more money on skincare – or, nicking our fancy products – it’s time to stock them up with their own bathroom essentials. This sheet mask is made for men with beards (and works on those without too!) so they can enjoy soft, glowing skin, just like us!

12) For Mood Lighting



Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E27 Twin Pack – A+ Rated, £66, Amazon.com

Add these to rooms and set the mood lighting, whether it be for a romantic home cooked dinner, or a night in front of a film.

13) For the Book Lover

Storigraphic, from £19.50, storigraphic.com

Personalised books, brought to life through striking design and narration. You simply choose and personalise and Storigrahic uniquely print, produce and deliver your gorgeously graphical book straight to your loved one.

14) For Gym Goers

Unit Nine Boxing Gloves, £80, unitnine.ea

Made from 100% real cow hide leather, these are great for those stress busting boxing sessions.

15) For the Marmite Lovers



Valentine’s Marmite, £5.49, Amazon.com

Love it or hate it? Either way, the nation’s favourite toast topper can now be personalised with a name, a declaration of love or simple just a cute note.

16) For Cadbury Fanatics



Personalised Valentine Cadbury Caramel Chocolate Bars 20, £24.99, love-up.co.uk

For when you just have no idea what to buy your other half, this is ideal.

17) For Breakfast in Bed



Egg Cups, £1.99, Home Bargains

A total bargain, these are sure to brighten up a cold winter morning.

18) For the Anti-Valentiners



Anti-Valentine’s Day Chocolate Cookies, £4.50, cutterandsquidge.com

Not everyone is a fan of February 14th. These cookies come with snappy slogans like ‘bite me’, ‘Swipe left’, and ‘err nope!’.

19) For Travel Addicts

Scratch the World Map Print, £15.75, notonthehighstreet.com

If your significant other is a bit of a travel buff, and loves ticking off various destinations on their bucket list, they’ll love this map print where they can scratch off each destination as they visit it, to reveal a coloured map underneath.

20) For Film Fanatics

Cinema Supper Club For Valentine’s Day, £130, notonthehighstreet.com

This film and food experience at Kino Vino in London is perfect for your favourite film enthusiast. Watch a classic film from around the world, then delve deeper and explore the tastes and flavours inspired by the film. For two people – wine included.

21) For couples who have been together forever

Love Poems for Married People, by John Kenney, £7.54, Amazon.co.uk

If you’ve been together years and years, or even decades, finding a new and original gift idea for Valentine’s Day can be tricky. But this little book of hilarious poems, all about the realities (and lovely bits) of married life, might just be the solution. Covering everything from lacklustre sex lives to the ups and downs of raising children, this book – which pokes fun at all those things – will remind you exactly why your person is the only person you’d want to do life with.