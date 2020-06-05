How to remove 10 of the trickiest and most common BBQ stains

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Struggling to remove BBQ stains? You’re not the only one. But they don’t have to ruin your fun in the sun.

“Everyone loves the hot weather and a BBQ, but with excitement in the air things can turn messy very quickly,” says our expert Susan Fermor, spokesperson for Dr. Beckmann. “Follow our top tips to ensure your sticky, muddy BBQ stains are quickly forgotten.”

Time to unleash your inner Mrs Hinch. Here’s how…

1) Wine is one of the trickiest BBQ stains to remove

“A cold glass of white wine is often a required beverage at a BBQ,” says Susan. “If you have an unfortunate spillage, blot the alcohol with a cloth until the liquid is absorbed, then sponge with cold water. Treat the stain with a stain remover.”

2) BBQ stains, such as fruit juice, take time

“As long as you keep it moist, you should be able to shift most fruit juice stains,” says Susan. “Simply pop on a hot wash or soak in vinegar if the stain is a dark fruit.”

3) Grass is a common stain with children

“Always clear any excess grass or dirt away from the area, taking care to avoid worsening any marks,” says Susan. “Grass stains can be particularly hard, so you’ll definitely benefit from pre-soaking the area. Try a mixture of one-part spirit vinegar to two parts warm water for around 30 minutes.”

4) Chocolate can cause a problem in warm weather

“After the BBQ comes dessert and chocolate is bound to be the token ingredient,” says Susan. “However, combined with the hot weather this may get trodden into the carpet or spilt onto the sofa. But don’t panic, this can be scrubbed right out. Scrape any excess chocolate off the stain, then blot the mark with a damp cloth. Finally apply a stain remover to the stain and scrub repeatedly.”

5) BBQ stains, such as ketchup, are easily cleaned up

“The most common BBQ stain is ketchup and it needs to be treated as soon as possible,” says Susan. Carefully clear any excess from the area, being sure not to spread the mark. Gently rub some washing-up liquid into the area, before rinsing with cold water.”

6) Flowers can leave a permanent mark

“Flowers can leave a permanent stain on your clothes if not treated quickly,” says Susan. “Blot the stained fabric with a damp cloth then prepare to wash the garment. Use a stain remover to help break apart the stain.”

7) Mud is another common summer stain

“Playing sports in the garden can lead to slide-tackles, diving and falling over, which creates an opportunity for mud to get on your clothes,” says Susan. “Remember, resist the temptation to wipe at the stain. Let it dry and then scrape off the dried dirt, before washing the clothes as normal.”

8) BBQ stains, like meat, need soaking

“There isn’t a BBQ without some meat, however red meat stains such as burgers, steaks and lamb kebabs can be a nightmare to remove,” says Susan. “Cooked meat produces an oily stain, so make sure to blot repeatedly to absorb as much oil as possible. Once you’ve finished soaking up the oil with a cloth, treat the stain with a stain remover. Let it work its magic for 10-15 minutes and then wash.”

9) Oil from sun cream can leave a mark

“This oily substance can be a real pain to remove from clothes,” says Susan. “Your best bet is to use a stain remover, such as Dr. Beckmann’s Stain Devils Fat & Sauces (£1.99). It cuts through and lifts the oils in sun creams with ease, making the stain a distant memory.”

10) Ice cream stains don’t have to stick around

“An ice lolly mixed with sweltering heat is an episode for disaster,” says Susan. “Wash the spilled area with a laundry detergent and water, then use a cloth to help tackle the stain. To finish off, rinse the surface thoroughly with water and allow to dry.”