Working out the best salad dressings for your diet and differentiating between the healthiest salad dressings and worst salad dressings for your diet can be difficult, so we round up some popular buys and dish the dirt on their real fat and calorie counts.

Salad is usually assumed to be the diet-friendly option, but after you’ve added your favourite dressing, how healthy is it?

Let’s be honest – whenever we pick a salad over a huge creamy bowl of pasta, or a juicy burger for dinner, we normally feel pretty pleased with ourselves – we’ve picked the lower calories, nutrient packed option over the calorific meals we shunned.

But are all salads as healthy as we think? Unfortunately, the addition of salad dressing can tip your veggie-packed meal from healthy to supremely healthy, as many options on the supermarket shelves include a whole heap of calories that you might not expect.

This is particularly notable when we opt for creamy dressings. Although oil-based dressings aren’t exactly brilliant, creamy, egg-based dressings can have an unexpectedly huge calorie count, rendering our salad no where near as healthy as we might have thought.

So, in order to figure out the truth, we compared some of the most popular salad dressings on the market to see which ones we should be stocking up on and which ones we should be leaving on the supermarket shelves. All nutritional values are per 100g, to measure them all equally.

Healthiest salad dressings – and which ones are not the healthiest: