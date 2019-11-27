Healthy soups: The best and worst for your diet

Soups are a great speedy lunch in the colder months and if you make the right healthy soup choices, they can be great for dieters too! We've rounded up the best and worst soups for your diet.

Healthy soups are a great meal choice when you want something quick and easy for lunch or dinner. And with so many different flavours and options available, we’re always spoilt for choice when scanning the supermarket shelves.

While some soups are a healthy low-calorie lunch option, you’d be surprised at how calorific some are compared to others.

We know it can be overwhelming to make a healthy soup choice when you’re rushing around and just want a quick option, which is why we’ve compared 25 varieties ranging from classic flavours like tomato and chicken, to modern such as Thai carrot & lemongrass or Moroccan tagine.

We’ve put the nation’s classics up against newer offerings promising to be skinny and light, and ranked them to find out which ones are the best and worst for you. While none of the soups in our edit are a terrible lunch or dinner choice by any means, we’ll help you pick wisely so you can cut back on fat and calories.

All nutritional values are per 100g, to measure them all equally.

Love making your own soup? We’ve got loads of healthy and delicious soup recipes here.