Healthy soups: The best and worst for your diet

Soups are a great speedy lunch in the colder months and if you make the right healthy soup choices, they can be great for dieters too! We've rounded up the best and worst soups for your diet.
Healthy soups are a great meal choice when you want something quick and easy for lunch or dinner. And with so many different flavours and options available, we’re always spoilt for choice when scanning the supermarket shelves.
While some soups are a healthy low-calorie lunch option, you’d be surprised at how calorific some are compared to others.
We know it can be overwhelming to make a healthy soup choice when you’re rushing around and just want a quick option, which is why we’ve compared 25 varieties ranging from classic flavours like tomato and chicken, to modern such as Thai carrot & lemongrass or Moroccan tagine.
We’ve put the nation’s classics up against newer offerings promising to be skinny and light, and ranked them to find out which ones are the best and worst for you. While none of the soups in our edit are a terrible lunch or dinner choice by any means, we’ll help you pick wisely so you can cut back on fat and calories.
All nutritional values are per 100g, to measure them all equally.
Heinz Big Soup Lamb and Veg
Rating for calorie counters: 2/5
Calories: 60kcal
Fat: 1.3g
Sat Fat: 0.5g
Sugar: 2.7g
Salt: 0.7g
Price: £1.08 for 400g at Ocado
Verdict:
A far from distant relative of Heinz's big soup family, the lamb and veg flavour is far from healthy. With quite high levels of calories and sugar content, this won't do wonders for your waistline.
Heinz Cream of Tomato with a Kick of Chilli
Rating for calorie counters: 2/5
Calories: 58kcal
Fat: 3.0g
Sat Fat: 0.2g
Sugar: 4.8g
Salt: 0.6g
Price: 89p for 100g at Tesco
Verdict:
The added kick of chilli spices up this old favourite but unfortunately, the sugar content doesn't leave much to be desired. This would leave diet lovers fired up for all the wrong reasons.
Heinz Farmers’ Market Seven Vegetable Soup
Rating for calorie counters: 2/5
Calories: 57kcal
Fat: 2.0g
Sat Fat: 1.2g
Sugar: 3.0g
Salt: 0.5g
Price: £1.09 for 400g at Sainsbury's
Verdict:
'Seven vegetable' soup certainly sounds like a tin of goodness, providing not 1 but 2 of your 5 a day. However, the high levels of sugar and fat ranks it low, so save this one for when you're craving a fibre boost.
ASDA Bean & Vegetable Chunky Soup
Rating for calorie counters: 2/5
Calories: 56kcal
Fat: 0.3g
Sat Fat: 0.1g
Sugar: 3.1g
Salt: 0.6g
Price: 77p for 400g at Asda
Verdict:
Overall, this bean soup doesn't fair too badly in our ranking. Although, its calorie count is quite high, it is low in fat and saturates, making it a reasonable choice for those keeping an eye on their weight.
ASDA Oxtail Soup
Rating for calorie counters: 2/5
Calories: 50kcal
Fat: 2.2g
Sat Fat: 0.9g
Sugar: 1g
Salt: 0.6g
Price: 64p for 400g at Asda
Verdict:
Despite being a family favourite, this Oxtail soup is high in fat and isn't the best calorie wise. Keep it in the cupboard as a last resort rather than routine convenience.
Heinz Cream of Mushroom
Rating for calorie counters: 1/5
Calories: 50kcal
Fat: 2.7g
Sat Fat: 0.4g
Sugar: 2.1g
Salt: 0.6g
Price: 74p for 290g at Asda
Verdict:
Although it belongs to the vegetable soup clan, Heinz's cream of mushroom isn't the healthiest being high in fat and sugar. The clue is definitely in the name.
Fancy making your own? Try our mushroom soup recipe
New Covent Garden Soup Co. Summer Pea & Creme Fraiche
Rating for calorie counters: 3/5
Calories: 47kcal
Fat: 1.0g
Sat Fat: 0.1g
Sugar: 4.0g
Salt: 0.3g
Price: £1.50 for 600g at Asda
Verdict:
The healthy sounding summer pea and crème fraiche flavour doesn't fair too badly in nutritional values as its low fat and salt. However, taking a closer look, the high amount of sugar makes it best served on occasion.
ASDA Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup
Rating for calorie counters: 4/5
Calories: 43kcal
Fat: 0.9g
Sat Fat: 0.2g
Sugar: 1.6g
Salt: 0.5g
Price: £1.60 for 600g at Asda
Verdict:
Low in a fat and salt, Asda's chicken and sweet corn isn't a bad choice if you're watching your weight. However, the sugar content is something to consider. If you're counting calories, it would be best to consume it every now and again.
Heinz Beef Broth
Rating for calorie counters: 4/5
Calories: 42kcal
Fat: 0.5g
Sat Fat: 0.2g
Sugar: 1.3g
Salt: 0.7g
Price: 89p for 400g at Tesco
Verdict:
Known for its nutritional value and boosting the immune system during illness, this beef broth is both healthy and affordable. However, it remains high calorie wise due to sugar and salt. It's not the worst choice but not the best either.
ASDA Piri Piri Chicken Soup
Rating for calorie counters: 3/5
Calories: 41kcal
Fat: 0.7g
Sat Fat: 0.1g
Sugar: 3.7g
Salt: 0.2g
Price: £1.06 for 600g at Asda
Verdict:
This fiery piri piri chicken soup certainly isn't the worst in our edit. With a low fat and salt content, this flavour offers up a great way to spicing up your diet.
Glorious Fragrant Thai Carrot & Lemongrass
Rating for calorie counters: 4/5
Calories: 40kcal
Fat: 1.7g
Sat Fat: 1.5g
Sugar: 2.9g
Salt: 0.6g
Price: £1.98 for 600g at Asda
Verdict:
Fragrant thai carrot and lemongrass you might otherwise assume is healthy, actually has a high amount of calories, fat and sugar. It doesn't quite measure up to the very best that we tested.
Glorious New England Butternut Squash
Rating for calorie counters: 3/5
Calories: 34kcal
Fat: 0.9g
Sat Fat: Trace
Sugar: 2.7g
Salt: 0.5g
Price: £2.20 for 600g at Sainsbury's
Verdict:
As the name implies Glorious!'s 'skinny' soup is one of the lighter varieties we tested. The Butternut Squash flavour is low in calories and fat, making it one of the best soups we could find.
Baxters Healthy Minestrone with Wholemeal Pasta
Rating for calorie counters: 4/5
Calories: 39kcal
Fat: 0.2g
Sat Fat: Nil
Sugar: 2.6g
Salt: 0.6g
Price: £1.04 for 415g at Tesco
Verdict:
Low in calories and nil in saturated fats, Baxter's Minestrone soup contains a good variety of vegetables and herbs. The additional pasta makes it a good wholesome meal. However, be warned calorie counters added sugar has found its way into this recipe!
ASDA Spiced Pumpkin Soup
Rating for calorie counters: 3/5
Calories: 35kcal
Fat: 1.4g
Sat Fat: 0.6g
Sugar: 2.0g
Salt: 0.4g
Price: £1.60 for 600g at Asda
Verdict:
On initial inspection, the sugar content makes this soup less appetising, but on the plus side, it will give you 1 of your 5 a day. The fact that it's low in calories too places this soup amongst the best we tested.
Campbell’s Cream of Chicken
Rating for calorie counters: 1/5
Calories: 96kcal - highest calories
Fat: 6.8g - highest fat
Sat Fat: 0.8g
Sugar: 0.8g
Salt: 0.1g
Price: 95p for 300g at Sainsbury's
Verdict:
Besides being one of the nation's favourite flavours, Campbell's classic cream of chicken serves up the highest amount of calories and fat, ranking it the worst in our edit. While under 300cals for lunch is still pretty low, if you're really watching your calories, this one is best left on the shelf!
Heinz Big Soup Smokin Chicken & Bacon
Rating for calorie counters: 1/5
Calories: 64kcal
Fat: 2.5g
Sat Fat: 0.6g
Sugar: 1.0g
Salt: 0.6g
Price: £1.39 for 500g at Tesco
Verdict:
Heinz's chicken and bacon big soup is high in fat and provides a generous helping at 500g a tin. It might be tempting to have the whole tin to yourself but that would be 320 cals and 3g of sat fat.
Crosse and Blackwell Tomato
Rating for calorie counters: 2/5
Calories: 57kcal
Fat: 2.5g
Sat Fat: 0.2g
Sugar: 5.9g highest sugar!
Salt: 0.5g
Price: 50p for 400g at Asda
Verdict:
Crosse & Blackwell’s classic tomato soup is another that provides 1 of your 5 a day. However, on closer inspection, it contains the highest amount of sugar out of all the soups we tested. Although it’s not budget breaking, it wouldn't be worth paying the price!
Heinz Farmers’ Market Broccoli & Stilton Soup
Rating for calorie counters: 2/5
Calories: 54kcal
Fat: 3.7g
Sat Fat: 2.2g
Sugar: 1.6g
Salt: 0.5g
Price: £1.00 for 400g at Asda
Verdict:
Broccoli and stilton may sound like a healthy flavour, but the cheese drives up its fat content. At least a serving does provide 2 of your 5 a day, so save this one for when you need a health kick.
Heinz Mulligatawny Soup
Rating for calorie counters: 2/5
Calories: 52kcal
Fat: 1.8g
Sat Fat: 0.3g
Sugar: 3.3g
Salt: 0.7g
Price: 89p for 400g at Sainsbury's
Verdict:
Said to have more health benefits than chicken, this classic mulligatawny soup certainly seems more appealing giving 1 of your 5 a day. Although, on closer examination it has a high salt and sugar content, this won't bode well if you're watching your weight.
New Covent Garden Soup Co. Leek & Potato
Rating for calorie counters: 2/5
Calories: 50kcal
Fat: 2.0g
Sat Fat: 1.2g
Sugar: 1.1g
Salt: 0.6g
Price: £1.50 for 600g at Asda
Verdict:
Surprisingly calorific, this leek and potato soup not only contains potatoes, but also cream and butter, adding to its fat content. No wonder it's not reached the top of our list.
Baxters Scotch Broth
Rating for calorie counters: 4/5
Calories: 48kcal
Fat: 1.0g
Sat Fat: 0.4g
Sugar: 1.2g
Salt: 0.6g
Price: 95p for 400g at Waitrose
Verdict:
Baxter's scotch broth is certainly a filling bowl supplying 1 of your 5 a day. However, if you're counting calories, then this one isn't the best.
Campbells Cream of Celery
Rating for calorie counters: 2/5
Calories: 47kcal
Fat: 3.4g
Sat Fat: 0.4g
Sugar: 1.2g
Salt: 0.6g
Price: 95p for 295g at Tesco
Verdict:
Cream of Celery might sound like a nutritious bowl of soup, but not if you're on a diet. The high fat content makes this a one to bypass.
Baxters French Onion
Rating for calorie counters: 4/5
Calories: 32kcal
Fat: 0.6g
Sat Fat: 0.3g
Sugar: 1.8g
Salt: 0.6g
Price: 98p for 400g at Sainsbury's
Verdict:
Known as a clear soup, Baxter's French onion is a wonder if you're health conscious. The onion and garlic contains high levels of sulphides believed to lower cholesterol and minimise the risk of blood clots. It is ideal for weight watchers too, but just falls short of our top position.
Heinz Chicken Noodle Soup
Rating for calorie counters: 5/5
Calories: 31kcal
Fat: 0.3g
Sat Fat: 0.01g
Sugar: 0.1g
Salt: 0.7g
Price: 89p for 400g at Sainsbury's
Verdict:
Heinz's chicken noodle soup is amongst the very best soups we tested. Its low calorie, fat and sugar content prove that its any dieters dream. Keep your cupboard stocked up with this soup and it'll provide you with a quick low calorie supper.
Amy’s Kitchen Hearty Rustic Italian Vegetable Soup
Rating for calorie counters: 2/5
Calories: 71kcal
Fat: 3.0g
Sat Fat: 0.5g
Sugar: 2.0g
Salt: 0.7g highest salt
Price: £2.00 for 397g at Waitrose
Verdict:
Despite being one of the most calorific soups, this hearty number certainly contributes to your 5 a day, giving up a tremendous 3 in 1 serving. Nice as a winter warmer, but there are better choices if you're watching your weight.