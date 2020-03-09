We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Do you spend the whole afternoon in a sugar-slump? Or crave biscuits and fizzy drinks when you've had a long day? You could be one of the 75% of us addicted to sugar!

If so, the sugar-free diet plan could be the diet for you if you always need your 4pm chocolate fix. Although we all know how bad sugar is for us, giving it up is another thing altogether. Especially as so much of it is concealed within products that we think should be good for us – like cereals or granola bars.

But help is at hand with diet guru Monica Grenfell’s Sugar-Free Miracle Diet that will help kick your addiction and drop up to 10lbs in 4 weeks.

Why is eating sugar bad for me?

They say a little of what you fancy does you good, but it’s unhealthy to treat yourself every day – if you do, too much sugar could be sabotaging your figure and your health.

Blood sugars naturally rise after a meal and insulin swings into action to stop the level rising too high. But regularly having too much sugar can throw your system and the insulin stops doing it’s job. As well as unintentional weight gain, this could lead to dangerous health conditions like diabetes.

Sugar addiction is such a problem in the UK that according to the NHS, 170 young people have sugar-rotten teeth extracted every day – adding another issue of dental hygiene onto the ever-growing list of reasons to reduce your sugar intake.

What can I do about my sugar addiction?

The good news is it’s easy to conquer sugar addiction. Stick to this easy sugar-free diet plan and you’ll not only whittle your waist but those energy levels will soar.

Start by kicking the sugar rush: This diet works by cutting out sweets, desserts and anything sweet tasting, like fruit juice or dried fruit, for three days. Then you follow up with a low-GI diet. Foods with low glycaemic helps stabilise blood sugar and keep you feeling fuller for longer.

So what does the Sugar-Free Miracle Diet look like?

Days 1-3: Follow the 7 golden rules

1. No desserts, no fruit and no sugar in drinks.

2. No juices, squashes or diet colas.

3. Drink tea, coffee (no sugar or sweeteners) milk, plain water.

4. No ketchup, brown sauce, Thai or Chinese-type sweet and sour sauces.

5. Base your meals around meat, fish and eggs.

6. A carbohydrate breakfast of unsweetened cereal is allowed.

7. Portions must be small – after seven mouthfuls, stop eating.

Days 4-7: Add a little of what you fancy

As days 1-3, but add a healthy dessert in the evening, such as fruit salad, yogurt or fromage frais with stewed fruit.

So what can I eat every day?

Here’s what a week might look like on the sugar-free diet plan…

Day 1

Breakfast

Shredded Wheat with sprinkling flaked almonds and 250ml of skimmed milk

Skinny latte, 2 rashers of bacon, 1 poached egg, grilled tomatoes

1 Oatibix, 250ml skimmed milk, 1tbsp blueberries

Lunch

Baked cod with chopped tomatoes, peppers and garlic, carrots and butter beans

Chicken stir-fry with vegetables

Cold, salmon or tuna salad

Dinner

Wholewheat pasta salad with tuna, 1tsp mayonnaise, chopped peppers

Wholegrain chicken or salad sandwich

40g cheese or 3tbs low-sugar baked beans on 2 slices buttered wholegrain toast

Day 2

Breakfast

30g porridge, 200ml skimmed milk. 1 boiled egg

2 eggs, any style, 1 slice wholemeal toast and peanut butter

1 Oatibix, 200ml skimmed milk, 1tbsp blueberries

Lunch

Roast chicken wrapped in bacon, served with carrots, peas and gravy

Vegetable curry with 2tbsp brown or wild rice, side salad.

1/2 avocado filled with water-packed tuna, 1tsp mayonnaise. Green salad

Dinner

Prawn, mayonnaise and lemon open sandwich with 2 slices rye or granary bread

Wholewheat spaghetti with a Mediterranean vegetable sauce. Green salad

40g cheese or 3tbsp low-sugar baked beans on 2 slices buttered wholegrain toast

Day 3

Breakfast

2 slices granary toast with marmite

1 bagel with 1/2 fat cream cheese

2tbs Bitesize Shredded Wheat, 200ml skimmed milk

Lunch

Low-fat burger, grilled. Mixed salad with sweetcorn

Salmon fillet baked, with veg

2 slices cheese on 2 Ryvitas with a sliced tomato

Dinner

Seafood risotto, green salad

Vegetable curry with 3tbsp brown rice

Grilled fillet steak with mushrooms, tomatoes and a baked sweet potato

Day 4

Breakfast

30g porridge, 200ml milk

2 slices granary toast, lightly buttered with 2tbsp tinned tomatoes

2 Shredded Wheat with 200ml soya, rice milk or skimmed milk

Lunch

Avocado and prawn salad

Cold chicken and salad in a tortilla wrap

40g hard cheese with fruit and celery

Dinner

Small portion wholewheat macaroni with tomato and vegetable sauce, sprinkling Parmesan cheese

Small bowl lentil soup with 2 slices granary bread and Flora

4tbsp mixed vegetable chilli sauce, served on 3tbsp brown or mixed rice

Day 5

Breakfast

1 Shredded Wheat, sprinkling sultanas, 200ml skimmed milk

1 boiled egg, 1 slice granary toast, Flora

40g toasted muesli, 200ml skimmed milk and 1tbsp plain yogurt

Lunch

Baked cod, peas and carrots

Granary sandwich filled with Brie and grapes

Cheese salad

Dinner

1 small vegetable pizza with mixed salad

Small slice stilton and broccoli quiche, with hot vegetables or salad

Cheese or spinach 3-egg omelette.

Baked sweet potato

Day 6

Breakfast

2 eggs, any style, 1 slice wholemeal toast and peanut butter

1 Oatibix with 200ml skimmed milk

Smoothie made with 1 banana, 6 almonds, 1tbsp oatmeal and 300ml skimmed or soya milk

Lunch

Cold cheese omelette in strips on salad with sweetcorn and peas

Meatballs in tomato sauce with 3 green vegetables

Bowl of carrot, spinach or vegetable soup with small granary roll and butter

Dinner

Wholewheat spaghetti with 50g smoked salmon and 1tbsp crème fraiche

Quorn fillet in lemon and black pepper, served with coleslaw

Jacket potato with cottage cheese and sweetcorn

Day 7 – Cheat Day!

One day a week you can pick what you want from the other days and be a bit more generous with the portions. Plus you’re allow 1-2 glasses of alcohol and one sweet treat e.g. 2 biscuits, small slice of cake- but not in your first week!