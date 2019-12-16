10,000 steps challenge: Lose 24lb without going on a diet!

Leisurely walk your way to weight loss.

Walking is one of the easiest ways to lose weight. A brisk stroll for just 45 minutes a day, four times a week, could help you lose two pounds a month – that adds up to 24 pounds over a year! Sound appealing? Try out our 10,000 steps challenge now…

Apart from the slimming benefits, walking strengthens the heart and lungs, improves bone density and boosts your mood by increasing the production of the feel-good endorphins in the body. But, best of all, it helps suppress appetite, so you lose weight.

According to experts, 10,000 steps a day does the trick, which should take about an hour. That may sound a lot, but walking the kids to school, playing with them in the park and even running up and down the stairs, will add up to that magic total in no time.

With our simple eight-point plan, you’re guaranteed to slim and tone up in just four weeks.

10,000 steps challenge – eight point plan:

Fast, short steps will help you reach your daily step quota faster, so try to change the way you walk to reflect this. Stride out with your head and shoulders relaxed, and pump your arms to work your heart and burn more calories. Walk fast enough to work up a sweat, but not so fast that you haven’t got enough breath to hold a conversation. Walk on different kinds of surfaces. Uneven surfaces, such as woodland or fields, will use different muscles, so you’ll tone up faster. And if you walk up or downhill, you’ll also burn flab faster. Once you start to feel fitter, use small bottles of water as hand weights while you walk, these will help you burn an extra 200 calories per 30-minute session. It will also tone your arms, shoulders and back muscles. Change one thing a day to ensure you stick to your walking routine. For instance, park the car three roads away from school when you pick up the kids, or walk up the stairs in the car park with the shopping instead of taking the lift. Buy a pedometer to count the number of steps you take each day. Boots sell them from as little as £6.99. Walking is every bit as aerobic as running or a conventional gym class, so make sure you warm up and cool down with some gentle stretches with each session. Take deep breaths to bring down your heart rate, and bend from the waist to ease out your spine.

Our top tips to help you reach your 10,000 steps challenge goal