The Body Coach, otherwise known as Joe Wicks, has been helping people get ‘Lean in 15’ since 2014 when he began sharing his inspirational Instagram videos from his home in South London.

He started his career as a personal trainer before moving on to coaching online nutrition. By combining the two he’s now known as one of the most famous fitness and health gurus in the country.

He describes himself as a ‘man on a mission’ to save yo-yo dieters from the ‘awful’ dieting industry and stop the unhealthy fad diets that we’ve all become accustomed to seeing.

With six best selling books and a seventh to be released, a beautiful baby daughter and a recent engagement under his belt it looks like The Body Coach might be close to completing his mission.

Joe says; ‘I am sick and tired of people struggling on low calorie diets and meal replacement shakes.’

Combining an overhaul in your diet (but don’t worry there will be no starvation here) and a new approach to exercise, the plan has already worked for 50,000 people around the world.

Now Joe promises that if you give him 90 days he will transform your body too – so if you’re determined to lose weight this year then read on.

How does The Body Coach work?

The Body Coach plan is 90 days long and called the SSS – the Shift, Shape and Sustain plan.

The SSS plan combines dieting and HIIT exercise (High Intensity Interval Training) to specifically target fat loss and help you get ‘leaner’ rather than just thin.

What can I eat on The Body Coach diet?

Joe says it will have you eating more food while you are on his 90-day SSS plan than you would normally – sounds good to us!

For an idea of what to expect you can check out Joe’s Instagram page where he regularly posts pictures of what he is eating and recipes from the book. Not to mention some great selfies and adorable photos of his daughter…

Recipes include;

Does The Body Coach involve meal plans?

There is no rigid or strict daily meal structure that you must stick to. It’s completely flexible and meals are totally interchangeable for each individual depending on your lifestyle.

You follow the Pick ‘N’ Mix principle, with a huge range of recipes to choose from for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It makes the plan perfect for any fussy eaters as you only eat the foods you love.

This is why the plan is so successful for those with busy lives – you don’t have to follow an exact structure, it’s a change in lifestyle.

As you begin each cycle you will receive a nutrition plan for the month ahead that will be based on your previous progress – so you know it is exactly right for you. Joe says this ensures your body will be in fat burning mode for 90 days resulting in an incredible transformation.

Are there different stages to The Body Coach plan?

The Body Coach 90-day SSS plan is broken down into 3 cycles.

The first cycle is about shifting fat and getting back into the gym, the second cycle is shaping and increasing muscle mass with more weights and the third cycle is how to sustain your new body shape so you don’t fall off the wagon when the plan ends.

What is HIIT training?

HIIT is High Intensity Interval Training, or short bursts of intense exercise, and is the most effective method to burn body fat quickly – we like the sound of that!

The Body Coach works on 20 minute sessions of exercise every day – but you don’t need to be at the treadmill or in the gym, you can do HIIT anywhere. At home, in the office, in a hotel room, or on the go. You don’t need weights or specific equipment either.

Joe suggests working in one-minute cycles – 20 seconds of intense hard work and 40 seconds of rest. Or 30 seconds of each, depending on what suits you. Repeat for 20 minutes, 4-5 times a week and you can say goodbye to body fat!

Not only do you have to work out for as little as 20 minutes, but HIIT will keep burning fat for hours after you finish your workout, unlike low intensity exercise such as jogging.

Can I just eat the food or do the exercise, but not do both?

Joe says that the time saving training plans are specifically tailored to each individual and can be done at home or at the gym, so there is really no excuse not to get involved.

Plus the results will be far more noticeable if you stick to the diet plan and your HIIT training.

Is The Body Coach diet healthy?

Joe says; ‘This is not a traditional low calorie deprivation diet. It’s an education in fat loss nutrition and macronutrients where you eat more food than ever and spend less time in the gym.’

Joe has a career history as a personal trainer and as a qualified nutritional coach.

Who can do The Body Coach plan?

Regardless of your age, lifestyle or current fitness level, The Body Coach maintains that you can and will succeed with this plan.

It is suitable for both men and women, although if you are pregnant, the plan is not suitable for you.

Breastfeeding mothers can use the plan to lose the weight they gain during pregnancy, although it is recommended that you speak to your GP first to ensure they are happy with you being on the plan. The additional calories that a breastfeeding mum needs vary based on the individual.

I have a food intolerance – can I do The Body Coach?

When you sign up to the plan, you will be assigned a support coach hero, who is there to keep you on track and available whenever you need them, but you can tell them if you have any intolerances or allergies such as dairy, wheat, seafood or tomatoes.

Are vegetarians able to do The Body Coach?

Yes! The new Veggie 90 Day Plan has recently been released along with the Veggie Lean in 15 cookbook (released 13th December 2018). Vegetarians are able to participate in the plan as there are protein sources such as tofu, eggs and pulses. Pescatarians are also catered to as there is plenty of fish in the recipes.

However the Body Coach does at present not cater for vegans as the protein sources are derived from eggs and Quorn (which has egg trace).

What do I get when I sign up to The Body Coach?

You sign up via World Pay – the 90 day SSS plan costs £97 as a one-off payment or £126 if you pay in three instalments of £42 – and this includes a tailored meal plan for all three cycles, access to hundreds of recipes, a personalised HIIT training regime and constant support from your Body Coach support hero whenever you need it.

You will have to complete a detailed lifestyle questionnaire and food diary, as well as current images of yourself. Joe will then analyse the information you have provided within 5 working days and produce a tailored meal plan.