We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mark Labbett has revealed the reason behind his incredible weight loss – COVID-19.

The Chase star shocked fans earlier this week when he shared a photo of his much slimmer frame on Twitter.

Now, he admits that he’s had suspected coronavirus and lost almost five-stone during lockdown.

While the formidable TV quizzer never actually got tested for the disease, Mark explained that he suffered ‘uncontrollable spells’ of fevers.

His poor health also meant he hardly ate for two weeks.

‘I got suspected Covid at the end of February, and got sent home from work,’ he told The Sun.

‘For the first time in 15 years… ITV were brilliant, and took no chances.

‘Because the testing capacity was so limited then, I never formally got a test.’

Detailing his symptoms, Mark added, ‘All I can say is that for two weeks I had complete loss of appetite, no sense of smell, a temperature, exhaustion and the worst fever of my life.’

Mark went on to detail how he was struck with ‘rapid attacks’ during the night where he would wake up shivering uncontrollably – which he says is one of the symptoms of coronavirus.

He then explained that he was warned last Christmas to lose weight after doctors issued him a ‘red’ warning over his health.

He added, ‘I basically didn’t eat for two weeks but since then the weight has continued to drop off because I have continued to eat sensibly. I knew I had to.’

At his heaviest in 2016, Mark weighed 29-stone and earlier this year he was 27.5-stone.

On Wednesday, Mark posed in a pair of trousers that no longer fit him to highlight his slender physique.

Mark captioned the post, ‘Lost a bit of waistline, still a long way to go 🙂 #skinnybeast #doubletwoshirts’.

Back in October, Mark revealed that he had lost a remarkable two-and-a-half stone through diet and exercise.

He announced the news to fans on Twitter, writing, ‘#thechase lost four inches off my chest and six inches off my belly in last six months. So they have bought me a new suit for the show. First target achieved :).’