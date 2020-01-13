The Sirtfood Diet: Drink red wine, eat chocolate and still lose weight!

Instead of encouraging starvation and guilt about calorie intake, The Sirtfood Diet is about using 'wonderfoods' to turbocharge your body to not only increase weight loss, but to improve your health overall in the long-term.

Not championed by celebrities as a fad diet, instead The SirtFood Diet has been recommended by sports personalities such as British boxer David Haye, Olympic gold medalist Ben Ainslie and English ruby player James Haskell who all rely on their bodies performing at their best.

And if that wasn’t enough to convince you to give it a try, on average people were able to lose weight fast – seven pounds (3.2kg) in only seven days on the Sirtfood Diet, in fact. Yes, you read that correctly, that is half a stone in just one week!

We’re listening.

What is The Sirtfood Diet?

The founders of The Sirtfood Diet are Aidan Goggins and Glen Matte, both trained nutritionists who have managed to harness the power of ‘Sirtfood’ science to create a revolutionary diet.

The science behind the diet is all based around these Sirtfoods, which are a group of recently discovered everyday plant foods high in a chemical compound known as ‘sirtuin’ activators.

These sirtuin activators are a type of protein, which switch on the so-called ‘skinny gene’ pathways in the body.

These skinny pathways are the same ones more commonly activated by fasting and exercise and help the body to burn fat, to increase muscle mass and improve your health.

Countries where people already consume a vast number of Sirtfoods as part of their traditional diet, including Japan and Italy, are both regularly ranked among the healthiest countries in the world.

Aidan and Glen have just released their book; The Sirtfood Diet – the revolutionary plan for health and weight loss.

How does it work?

Sirtfoods stimulate sirtuin genes, which are said to influence the body’s ability to burn fat and boost the metabolic system.

The Sirtfood diet is based on two stages;

Stage one is an intensive seven-day program designed to kick-start your intense weight loss.

Then stage two is about upping the quantity of Sirtfood-rich produce in your everyday meals to maintain weight loss.

Unlike many other short-term yo-yo diets, the Sirtfood plan includes meals and advice on how to keep off the weight you lose in the first week by continuing to integrate Sirtfoods as part of a healthy and balanced diet.

What does a typical day look like?

Stage One

For the first three days dieters drink two green juices a day – including kale, celery, rocket, parsley, lemon and green tea – and eat one meal.

For example, the meal can be something like turkey escalope with sage, chicken and kale curry and prawn stir-fry with buckwheat noodles or sesame-glazed tofu if you’re vegetarian. All made up of high Sirtfood ingredients.

You can also have 15-20g of dark chocolate after your meal if you have a sweet tooth.

For the second half of your first week, you can have two juices and two meals a day, with similar ingredients to the first three days.

Stage Two

After the initial stage of fasting the focus shifts to eating ‘normally’ again, but upping your intake of the healthy Sirtfoods. Keep reading for Aidan and Glen’s top-rated Sirtfood ingredients!

Who is it good for?

Although the initial stage of juicing and fasting only seems good for those who might want to shift a few pounds quickly, the general attitude of the Sirtfood diet is to integrate healthier foods into your diet to increase your wellbeing and boost your immune system over time.

So whilst the first seven days seem hardcore, the longer-term plan works for everyone.

By focusing on introducing Sirtfood rich ingredients into your everyday meals you can continue the fat burning whilst enjoying your regular favourites.

Model Jodie Kidd says; ‘People keep asking me my secret to looking great. The answer is Aidan and Glen’s Sirtfood diet. Since following it, I feel unstoppable.’

Lorraine Pascale, TV presenter, said; ‘A non-faddy diet that offers incredible health benefits and weight loss. Aidan and Glen show how everyone can reap the benefits of the Sirtfood diet through eating delicious food. I’m a huge fan!’

Ben Ainslie says; ‘I’m healthier, more alert, and in top physical condition. Sirtfoods are key for me reaching new peaks in performance to face the upcoming challenges.’

It is not recommended for pregnant women or those trying to conceive.

What are the pros?

The biggest pro is that red wine, dark chocolate and coffee are actively encouraged on this diet – and that isn’t something you often hear!

The compounds that make up our favourite treats are rich in sirtuin activators. Although of course drinking a kale smoothie followed by a whole bar of Green and Blacks isn’t going to see you dropping the pounds. Everything in moderation.

Aiden and Glen say that participants rarely feel hungry – which means it’s good for anyone who can’t get through one day of a normal cleanse without feeling like they are going to faint unless they eat a Big Mac immediately.

What are the cons?

The first week of the plan is pretty hardcore. Days one to three are most intensive with your calorie intake limited to 1000 – combined of three juices and one meal.

Days four to seven are a little more lenient with a calorie maximum of 1,500 calories per day.

Aidan and Glen say that in order to combat the fasting period, don’t focus on how much weight you are losing, rather look at the health impact on your tone and how your clothes fit, not to mention how radiant your skin will look.

They advise fasters to spread the juices out throughout the day rather than having them too close together. Consume the juices at least an hour or two before and after meals and do not eat any later than seven o’clock at night.

So what exactly are Sirtfoods?

These are Aidan and Glen’s top-rated Sirtfood ingredients to get you started:

• Chilli

• Buckwheat

• Capers

• Celery

• Cocoa

• Coffee

• Extra Virgin Olive Oil

• Lovage

• Matcha green tea

• Kale

• Medjool dates

• Parsley

• Red onion

• Red wine

• Rocket

• Soy

• Strawberries

• Tumeric

• Walnuts