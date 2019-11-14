You've probably heard of the SlimFast diet, but have you tried it? We've got all the information you need to decide if the Slim Fast diet is for you.

The SlimFast diet has to be one of the most well-known diets around – which isn’t surprising when you consider that it’s helped thousands of people lose weight over the past three decades.

The plan encourages healthy and steady weight loss that has long-term results – in fact, in our SlimFast review, our tester Sarah explains how she lost an incredible five stone on the plan. But what is SlimFast, and how can you use it to get equally great results?

What is SlimFast?

The SlimFast Plan is built around a selection of meal replacement products, low calorie meals and a variety of snacks, like bars, pretzels and porridge.

Each SlimFast meal is nutritionally balanced so you don’t have to take additional vitamin supplements, unlike many other diets. SlimFast is good for people who lead busy lives or who often eat on the run – because the meal replacements are pre-packed, there’s no need for weighing portions or counting calories.

How does the SlimFast diet work?

The SlimFast plan is really easy to follow – it’s said to be ‘as simple 3. 2. 1’, because each day, you can eat three snacks, two meal replacement shakes or bars, and one healthy 600 calorie meal per day (or 800 calories for men).

The SlimFast plan is designed to deliver between 1,200-1,400 calories per day for women and 1,600 calories a day for men. This creates a calorie deficit of around 600-800 calories a day, so you should experience a steady weight loss of around 1-2lbs per week.

In addition to eating up to six times a day, you’re also encouraged to drink plenty of water, and take up regular exercise.

What are the drawbacks of SlimFast?

The plan is portion controlled, so if you’re used to large portions you may struggle during the first few days.

If you’re eating out in the evening or celebrating a special occasion, you’ll also have to try and keep within the 600 calorie limit, or miss out a few snacks in the day to allow for the extra calories.

What do you do on the SlimFast diet?

A day on the SlimFast diet plan might consist of:

Breakfast: SlimFast Chunky Chocolate Shake

Snack: SlimFast Golden Syrup Porridge

Lunch: SlimFast Salted Caramel Meal Replacement Bar

Snack: Small bunch of grapes

Dinner: A 600-calorie, balanced meal of your choice

Snack: SlimFast Cheddar Flavour bites

SlimFast products are sold online and in most major supermarkets, Boots and Superdrug stores, but keep your eyes peeled, as they often have deals on certain products.

SlimFast Offers- Where’s the best place to buy it?

It’s best to shop around for SlimFast products as the same 450g tub of SlimFast Chunky Chocolate Shake mix can vary from £6.85 from Chemist Direct, £7.29 from Superdrug and £8.99 from Amazon.

Some stores will sell bundles which will help you save a few extra pounds. Amazon sell a pack of four shake mixes for £29 while SlimFast.co.uk sell a seven day starter pack for £24.99 which includes snacks, ready-to-drink shakes and meal replacement bars. Boots sell a four week bundle pack for £60 which if the same products are bought separately would cost you nearly £19 more.

Have you tried the SlimFast diet plan for yourself? Let us know about your results in the comment section below.