‘Excess body fat makes us vulnerable to preventable diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke and kidney failure,’ says GP and obesity expert Dr Ian Campbell.

‘It also causes mobility problems, back, hip and knee pain, sleep apnoea, and significantly increases the risk of some forms of cancer. On average, an obese adult will die nine years too soon.’ Saying that, we do need a certain amount of fat for good health, so let’s learn more about how it can be a help or a hazard.

1. BMI is not always best

Traditionally, body fat is gauged by BMI (body mass index), but, nutritionist and fitness expert Yvonne Wake says, it can be unreliable. BMI can’t distinguish between fat and muscle, nor detect visceral fat. The most accurate way to it is with a DEXA scan – a dual energy X-ray that’s used to measure bone density. ‘Skin callipers are another good way to estimate subcutaneous body fat,’ says Yvonne. ‘Also, look out for machines in gyms and clinics that can measure fat, skeletal, muscle and water mass, so will give an exact fat weight.’

2. Not all fat is equal

Did you know that there are different types of fat in the body,and some are better for our health than others?

BROWN FAT

‘Often called “good” fat, it’s found in the upper back and neck, and burns calories to generate heat and keep us warm,’ explains Dr Campbell. ‘Babies have plenty of it and it decreases as we age. Adults who have more brown fat tend to have naturally leaner bodies.’

WHITE FAT

Most of our body is made up of large white cells that are stored under the skin and around organs — especially the belly, arms, buttocks and thighs. It’s not all bad, says Dr Campbell. ‘White fat stores energy and produces the hormones oestrogen, insulin and cortisol, as well as leptin — a hormone that helps to reduce appetite.’

VISCERAL FAT

When stored around the liver, stomach and intestines, this ‘bad fat’ causes damage. ‘Visceral fat can build up in the arteries, and increases the risk of many heart conditions, stroke and type 2 diabetes,’ explains Yvonne. Dr Campbell says weight loss will target dangerous belly fat stores to reduce the health risks significantly.

SUBCUTANEOUS FAT

This is the fat directly under the skin – what we can squeeze. ‘It’s a combination of brown, white and beige fat cells,’ says Yvonne. ‘It’s the majority of our fat that’s found in the buttocksand belly.’

3. The fat burning formula

Yvonne shares her secrets to long-term fat loss…y fa

A strength-training programme, such as HIIT workouts

Do aerobic exercise such as running, walking or bicycling

Improve your sleep

Add apple cider vinegar to your diet — it can aid weight loss

Eat healthy fats, such as olive oil rather than butter

Quit drinking sugary drinks

Eat plenty of fibre, and cut down on refined carbohydrates

Follow a high-protein diet that includes seafood, eggs, legumes, meat and chicken. This will reduce the appetite and burn more fat. Studies have associated this with a lower risk of belly fat.

4. Body shape is a fat factor

Your genes and body make-up determine how your body holds on to fat

HOURGLASS

Curvy, with a well-defined waistline, fuller hips, bust and thighs. Hourglass women often focus on shrinking fat from their waist — or muffin top.

EAT MORE… Lean proteins such as chicken and turkey, as well as low glycaemic-index foods such as sweet potato and oatmeal. Reduce dairy and refined carbohydrates to avoid water retention and bloating.

PEAR

Hips are wider than shoulders. Pear shapes tend to carry fat on thighs and hips.

FOCUS ON… A low-fat diet with plenty of protein and complex carbohydrates to burn excess fat.

APPLE

A softer, fuller middle with slim thighs and shapely legs.

CUT DOWN ON… Sugar lays down visceral fat, and alcohol triggers the release of stress hormone cortisol, which causes fat storage around your middle.

5. Fat matters

It’s unhealthy to store too much, but fat has an important job to do in the body. ‘We get energy from our fat stores, and it’s what keeps us warm,’ says Yvonne. ‘The fat-soluble vitamins A, E, D and K are absorbed in body fat, and these are important vitamins for health.’ Fat – or adipose tissue as it’s medically called – also keeps the internal organs in place, and acts as a physical cushion, protecting the body from trauma.

6. Eating less isn’t enough

‘Dieting gets weight loss o to a good start, but evidence shows that women who diet and also increase their physical activity are more likely to shed fat and keep it off long term,’ explains Dr Campbell.

Watch your waist

A really good way to gauge obesity risk is with your waistline measurement, says Dr Campbell. ‘For women, if it’s greater than 80cm, you have a problem.’