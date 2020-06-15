Tonsillitis in toddlers and babies: what are the symptoms and treatment?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tonsillitis is not traditionally an illness you associate with babies. Coughs, colds, constipation, yes. But tonsillitis seems like a grown up illness. The condition is most common in children and teenagers, though sadly it’s also a very real threat to babies and toddlers.

One of the main symptoms is a sore throat, and while this is easy to complain about as an older child or adult, it can be hard to know that a baby has a sore throat if they can’t yet talk.

READ MORE: Common childhood illnesses

While this infection is painful for babies, it’s hard for their parents too. Your baby is in such pain that they may refuse to eat even when hungry. Baby will cry often, and every time they open their mouth, their red throat is visible, which can be worrying.

If you think your baby or toddler might be suffering from condition, here’s what you need to know…

What is tonsillitis?

Tonsillitis is an infection on the tonsils – which are lumps of tissue on both sides at the back of the throat – and it’s normally caused by viruses and certain types of bacteria.

If it is caused by a virus, the body will fight off the infection on its own.

However, if it’s caused by strep bacteria, the doctor will prescribe an antibiotic. Make sure that your child takes the antibiotics exactly as directed and finishes the entire prescription — even if he or she starts feeling better in a few days — or the infection could come back.

Sometimes, a doctor might recommend a tonsillectomy, which is a surgery to remove the tonsils, if a child’s tonsils get infected a lot or are so big they make it hard to breathe at night.

How do you catch it?

According to the NHS, tonsils are a part of the lymphatic system and constitute the body’s first line of defence.

The tonsils protect the upper respiratory system from bacteria that enter the body through the nose or mouth. Because of this it makes them vulnerable to infections, leading to tonsillitis.

How to spot the signs?

Watch for decreased appetite and drooling; sometimes, a baby may drool more than usual when he has tonsillitis because it hurts to swallow. Other symptoms include:

Swollen or inflamed tonsils

Sore throat

Pain when swallowing

Fever

Hoarse voice

Bad breath

Ear pain

Is tonsillitis contagious?

If the tonsillitis is caused by a virus it can be contagious for about seven to 10 days.

Untreated bacterial tonsillitis may be contagious for about two weeks. However, people with the bacterial type treated with antibiotics generally become non-contagious 24 hours after starting antibiotic treatment for strep throat.

How do you treat tonsillitis in babies?

If your child has tonsillitis for the first time, take them to see a GP if possible. They will be able to prescribe the best course of treatment, but they’re unlikely to prescribe any antibiotics. Since tonsillitis is normally caused by a viral infection rather than a bacterial one, antibiotics won’t help to treat most cases of tonsillitis in babies.

Instead, you will likely be advised to treat their symptoms to ease the pain. Ibuprofen is good for lowering their fever and helping to ease their pain, while liquids and soft foods, like soups, milkshakes, smoothies, ice pops, or ice cream, will soothe their throat. Make sure that your baby also gets plenty of sleep , as they’ll need to rest to recover.

How long does tonsillitis last in a baby?

Much like tonsillitis in adults, the symptoms of tonsillitis in babies normally lasts for three to four days.

During this time, it’s important to minimise contact with people outside your household. Tonsillitis itself isn’t contagious but the infections, like cold and flu, that case it are infectious.

How to soothe tonsillitis in toddlers?

Tonsillitis is a painful condition for adults at the best of times, so for toddlers who can’t do much to help themselves, it’s often alarming.

Soothing tonsillitis in toddlers is much the same as in babies. Be sure that they get plenty of rest and use painkillers like ibuprofen and paracetamol to soothe their pain. To stop their throats from hurting when they eat and drink, encourage soft foods and cooling liquids like smoothies and milkshakes.

How do you treat tonsillitis in toddlers?

As it is often caused by a viral rather than bacterial infection, it’s unlikely that a doctor would prescribe antibiotics. The best thing to treat tonsillitis in toddlers is to manage their discomfort through painkillers, plenty of rest and soft foods. The symptoms of tonsillitis in toddlers should naturally subside within three to four days.

During this time, it’s best to keep your child’s drinking glasses and eating utensils separate to avoid contamination to the rest of your household. Be sure to wash them in hot, soapy water as well or put them in the dishwasher.