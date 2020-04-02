We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

An NHS GP gives the lowdown on Covid-19 – and what you need to know to fight it.

NHS GP Dr Gero Baiarda is one of the hundreds of GPs currently on-call at GPDQ – the UK’s leading GP-on-demand service.

Here he explains 10 of the most common myths about the virus…

1) The virus is a living organism that we can kill

FACT: It’s not alive.

It’s a protein chain of Ribonucleic Acid within a protective layer of fat. Since the virus is a protein super molecule rather than a living organism, you cannot kill it. It will, however, decay spontaneously given enough time. The time it takes to break down depends on the environmental temperature, humidity and type of material upon which it settles. This quick video explains how washing away this layer of fat with soap destroys the virus…

2) People are most contagious before they even know they have the virus

FACT: This is untrue. Infected cells are invaded and destroyed by the virus, allowing millions of new viruses to burst forth and be shed on surfaces or passed to other people. Spread is most effective, therefore, in coughed droplets. Patients who show no symptoms, however, can pass on the virus as soon as they are infected.

3) SARS-COV-2 is a hardy virus

FACT: It isn’t. SARS-COV-2 is surprisingly fragile. The only protection it has is a thin outer layer of lipid or fat. That’s why any soap or detergent (both of which break down fat) will destroy it – even washing-up liquid works well. By dissolving the external lipid layer of the virus, the virus is rendered completely inert and unable to penetrate human cells. Hence why washing hands often with soap and water is so important.

4) If delivery drivers wear gloves, they won’t spread it

FACT: Wrong. Every item that a gloved hand touches can then be contaminated. According to a recent study from the New England Journal of Medicine, the virus can live up to eight hours on cardboard. To stay safe, the best advice is not to touch the parcel until ideally the following day.

5) The virus can’t be passed on by food

FACT: It can be transferred easily. If someone who has the virus on their hands touches food, it is very likely to become contaminated for many hours. To inactivate the virus, food should either be washed or cooked at 65 degrees celsius for at least four minutes.

6) Alcohol-based sanitier is as effective as washing your hands with soap and water

FACT: It isn’t. Squirting a little bit of alcohol gel on your palms and rubbing them together is not effective. You need to cover the entire surface of both hands, including fingers and thumbs, but this should be done only after the hands are free of any residues – such as after sneezing. The small nozzle on bottles of sanitizer are part of the problem, as people assume a small amount is enough. Watch our video: How to wash your hand properly.

7) Drinking alcohol will prevent people getting the virus

FACT: This is not true. The only alcohol that will help to prevent the spread of the SARS-COV-2 is that in hand sanitizer. This is only for external use, and even then, it is only effective if it has a concentration of 60 percent or above, if you use enough, and in the right way.

8) Moisturising hands after washing reduces cleanliness

FACT: Incorrect. Moisturising the skin is very important. The virus can lodge itself in damaged skin on your hands cracked by repeated washing, so it’s important to try to avoid this. Keeping fingernails short will reduce the risk of sheltering and passing on the virus too.

9) Washing hands isn’t as important when self-isolating

FACT: Wrong. If there are any external items entering your home (such as shopping, deliveries or post, for example), hand washing remains important. Every time you wash your hands you will break the chain of infection. If in doubt, give them a wash! Do this for at least 20 seconds with warm, soapy water and if you have paper towels that you can throw away, this is better than using a communal towel. If using towels, dedicate one to each person in the house, keep them separate, and wash them daily.

10) Vinegar is good for keeping bathrooms and kitchens free of the virus

FACT: Incorrect. Vinegar will not work against SARS-COV-2 and is not advised. The cleaning of bathrooms, kitchens and surfaces is still best carried out with hot water from the tap and a surface detergent as you have always done. If you have a case of SARS-COV-2 in your house and want to disinfect common areas, you can use a dilution of household bleach or hydrogen peroxide – this is a mild antiseptic.