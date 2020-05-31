We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you’ve recently been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or have been living with it for a while, one thing’s for sure – diet plays a crucial role in managing the condition.

Of the two types of diabetes – type 1 and type 2 – it’s the latter that is most prominent, affecting around 90% of those with diabetes, and can be successfully managed with the right food.

Diabetes is all about the pancreas, an organ in the abdomen that has two main functions – to convert what we eat into fuel and to regulate blood sugar. To do that, it produces a hormone called insulin, but for some that doesn’t happen as it should.

Natasha Marsland from Diabetes UK explains, ‘Type 2 diabetes means either that not enough insulin is produced in the pancreas, or that the pancreas isn’t working effectively. Essentially, it’s too much sugar in the blood, and diet is key.”

Eating the right food for type 2 diabetes is not as simple as just following a set diet plan, although the Diabetic Diet plan does help you stay on the right track and could even help those who are suffering from the symptoms of diabetes. After all, everyone is different and some people also need medication to manage diabetes.

Here’s a handy guide on what types of food you can eat to help with type 2 diabetes.

How to manage type 2 diabetes with food

Aim for 30g of fibre a day

“The journey to improved health, whether medication is being used or not, involves increasing the amount of dietary fibre and removing refined carbohydrates from your diet,” says nutritional therapist Jenny Tschiesche. “Fibre slows the absorption of sugar, helping to stabilise blood sugar levels. At least 30g should be consumed daily – by consuming lots of vegetables, such as Brussels sprouts, peas and artichokes, lower-sugar fruit such as avocados, and berries, nuts and seeds, especially chia seeds and flaxseeds.”

And go for wholegrains, too

That includes brown bread, pasta and rice, as well as oats, says Natasha. “These foods take longer to be digested as they release the sugar more slowly into the bloodstream, so you don’t get a sugar spike,” she explains. “They’re also good for gut health and aiding constipation.”

Have a piece of fruit

“Fruit is best consumed in its whole, fresh form. Dried fruits and juices are far too concentrated in sugars,” says Jenny. “Fruit is also best consumed alongside Greek yogurt (not sweetened) or nuts/seeds to slow the release of sugar into the body.”

Think ‘SMASH’

No, not the ready-made mash! “Try to eat two or three portions of oily fish – pick from the acronym SMASH – sardines, mackerel, anchovies, salmon and herring – to reduce the chances of diseases associated with diabetes,” says Jenny.

Try to avoid processed foods

That’s confectionery, cakes, biscuits, sweets, pizzas and so on,’ says nutritionist Stuart Roberts. ‘You also need to steer clear of processed meats,’ adds Natasha. ‘Choose white meat such as chicken, instead of bacon, sausages or ham.’

Go for ‘overground’ veg when you can

“Avoid eating any vegetable that grows in the ground, as these are more likely to spike your blood sugar,” says Stuart. That’s root veg such as potatoes, carrots, beetroot and parsnips. “With veg, try to eat leafy greens and brassicas such as broccoli and cauliflower. As a general rule, you can eat vegetables that grow above ground freely. These provide good sources of soluble and insoluble fibre, which is excellent at helping to regulate blood sugar.”

GI and GL explained

“Consider following a low GL (glycaemic load) diet or a ketogenic diet,” says Stuart. “Both of these have been found to be highly beneficial to type 2 diabetes sufferers.”

The glycaemic index (GI) of a food is a measure of how quickly carbohydrates in that food will be absorbed into the bloodstream and spike your blood sugar. It runs from 0 to 100 – 100 being pure glucose, with sweets and cakes being in the 80s or 90s.

GI measures the quality of carbohydrates found in a food, but it does not measure the quantity! This is why glycaemic load (GL) is often preferred, because it measures both the quality of carbs in a food but also the quantity – that is, what percentage of the food is made up of the carbs.

This makes GL a far better indicator of which foods are good to help to control type 2 diabetes and which are not. Any food with a GL less than 10 is OK, but the lower the better. For example, an egg has a GL of 1!

Make protein the ‘anchor’ of your meal

“Healthy sources of protein (fish, lean meat, beans, lentils, eggs) and fats (avocado, coconut, eggs) help to control blood sugar and insulin metabolism. Defective insulin metabolism means that insulin can no longer regulate blood sugar effectively,” says Stuart. “Think of insulin as a key, and a receptor as the lock. If it is overused, eventually the key and lock become worn and do not work very well. This is essentially what happens with insulin resistance, and in more severe cases it develops into type 2 diabetes.”

While everyone’s diabetes can be very different and you should always consult a doctor before making diet and/or lifestyle changes, these are just some of the ways you can help to manage diabetes with your diet.