Why stocking up on wine during self-isolation might actually be a bad idea

Coronavirus has left many of us feeling anxious and confused, but turning to alcohol during self-isolation might be a bad idea.



Using alcohol to cope with self isolation is bad for your mental health as it’s a depressant, but it also has physical effects too.

Dr Aragona Giusepppe, GP and medical advisor at Prescription Doctor told Metro.co.uk that alcohol can actually weaken your immune system.

Dr Giuseppe said, “Consuming excessive amounts of alcohol could cause damage to immune cells in the lungs and upper respiratory system.

“Which in turn can increase the risk of developing diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia and respiratory distress syndrome, not to mention making you more susceptible to viruses.”

They added, “Alcohol can also affect the gut barrier allowing more bacteria to pass into the blood, this, in turn, causes a depletion of the three most important kinds of cells in your immune system, Macrophages, T and C cells.”

Macrophages are the body’s first line of defense against any kind of illness or disease.

They help the body by destroying things that shouldn’t be there, and making the body aware when pathogens are present.

Meanwhile, T cells are antibodies to specific illnesses. They how to kill those specific kinds of viruses.

This means if there’s a knock to your immune system they’re impacted and find it harder to identify any problems.

Men and women are advised not to drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis, according to NHS guidelines.

In addition to this, drink-free days a week are recommended and if you do want to drink 14 units it should be spread across several days.

Whilst you don’t necessarily need to abstain from alcohol completely, it’s advisable to monitor your consumption during self-isolation.

After all, it can be very easy to lose track of just how much you’ve drank when you’re inside all day…

Instead, try healthier coping mechanisms like watching a new TV series, talking to friends or family, or opening the window for a bit of fresh air if you’re feeling claustrophobic.