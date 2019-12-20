On December 19th, it was confirmed that Alexandra Burke’s footballer boyfriend has been given the all-clear.

In September 2019, the Hull City footballer was given the devastating diagnosis that he had bowel cancer. But he’s now cancer-free, as confirming in a statement by his football club.

Their statement read, ‘Hull City are delighted to announce the wonderful news that Angus MacDonald has been given the all-clear from bowel cancer. The 27-year-old was diagnosed with the early stages of bowel cancer in August but has now completed his treatment, which proved successful.’

They added that they were looking forward to seeing him in the club again, writing, ‘Everyone at the club would like to express their happiness at this fantastic news. Angus has shown tremendous courage and strength of character during the most challenging of periods. We would like to wish him and his family and friends a wonderful Christmas and we all look forward to seeing Angus back in and around the club.’

Hull City shared a Twitter update with the full statement attached, alongside a photo of Angus.

As well as official club confirmation, Angus himself wrote a heartfelt Instagram post where he shared the lovely news. In it, he thanked his partner Alexandra Burke, and his friends and family for the support.

He wrote, ‘It was great to be back in the training ground today with the boys, and for very good reason. I’ve been given the best news I’ve ever had… I am Cancer free! It’s been the hardest few months of my life and at times you go to some dark places, but I’ve been lucky enough to have some great people around me to keep me positive and focused on getting better.

‘I want to thank everyone for the thousands of kind messages I’ve received, and support I have had. I especially want to thank my Mum and Dad, My Sisters, Andrew the physio, Rick my agent and my partner Alexandra who have all been with me every single step of the way, and without you all I don’t know how I would of got through this. The comeback is on! ❤ Goose #F**kYouCancer’

Alexandra replied to his update, writing, ‘Love you baby. To the moon and back. Xxx’

Angus MacDonald and Alexandra Burke went public with their relationship in July 2019, after being pictured together at Wimbledon.