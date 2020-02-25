‘Works a charm’ Mums are loving Asda’s £1.30 massage mist that sends kids to sleep in no time

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your little ones struggle to settle down at night, mums are swearing by an Asda mist that helps them sleep within minutes.

Taking to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group, mum Lisa Adams shared her bargain buy from Asda.

She revealed that the Little Angels Bedtime Massage Mist has been a welcome addition to her house, as it helps her kids drift off in just 10 minutes.

Her caption read, ‘Little angels massage mist, I bathed my kids and put this on them both, my son is 4 year old and my daughter is 5 months old and it worked a charm got them in pyjamas and they was both asleep within 10 minutes and it’s usually hard to get my son to go to sleep on time always plays up only £1.27 from asda’.

Since Lisa’s post, the mist has gone up to £1.30 instead of £1.27. But that’s still an absolute bargain!

According to Asda’s website, the features are as follows, ‘With lavender and chamomile fragrance. Perfect for baby massage. Gentle on skin. Paediatrician approved. Hypoallergenic. Dermatologically tested. This product has not been tested on animals. Vegetarian.’

It’s not just Lisa who has been praising the massage mist either, as plenty of mums have shared their own experiences and how it’s helped children to sleep better.

One mum wrote, ‘I used this on my newborn as she had dry skin and it’s made her skin so soft and smooth! I use it after her evening bath during a little massage and its lovely to use. Smells amazing and she seems to sleep well after!’

Another added, ‘I’ve always used a lavender spray with both my boys works a charm.’

And a third said,‘I swear by this!’

The massage spray is dermatologically tested and paediatrician approved to ensure it’s safe for children, and gently moisturises the skin too.

It’s available online and in-store, though there’s a £3 charge on any online baskets under £40.