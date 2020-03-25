We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’re spending a lot more time indoors these days, but that doesn’t mean exercise and keeping active needs to fall by the wayside.

In fact there are more online workouts than ever available for free, which you can follow along in the comfort of your own living room. Health editor Lucy Gornall shares her favourites…

Best for…High Intensity

YouTube, Digme Fitness Richmond Boutique studio Digme may have closed its physical doors across all its predominantly London-based studios, however it’s still providing a host of workouts for people to do at home. From live scheduled workouts on its @digmefitness instagram to follow along short sessions on Youtube, there’s a range of exercise from high intensity through to yoga.

Our very own Health Editor Lucy (@lucyelizabethgornall) has even released a super sweaty home workout which will get your heart rate soaring!

Best for…A Bit of Everything

The nation’s at-home fitness star, Joe Wicks AKA The Body Coach has got your short home workouts covered. Over on his YouTube channel you’ll be inundated with follow along sessions that require no equipment. Or if you do have a dumbbell to hand, there’s workouts that incorporate weights too.

Best for..Yoga

Get those feel good endorphins flowing with free Instagram Live sessions featuring meditation and yoga. Some of the best trainers will take you through calming workouts to help ease anxiety and relieve a busy mind.

Best for…Low Impact

Annie is creator of the popular 21 day Blast plan, which has helped people around the world to workout, eat well and shed the weight.

With her super infectious personality, Annie is a dream to workout with, and luckily now you can. Head to Annie’s YouTube page and tune in to her morning 7am workout, taking place every Monday to Friday. They’re 30 minutes long and offer an all over body workout with not much cardio. Plus, low impact alternatives are always offered.

Best for…Pregnancy

Does exactly what the name suggests; provides a range of workouts for pre and post natal. Using bodyweight, resistance bands and/or light weights, you’ll be able to stay fit and active, safely.

Best for…Weight Training

This personal trainer works at one of the capital’s most popular gym studios, The Foundry, and is no stranger to a set of weights. If you’re wanting to stay strong at home, Laura is your woman. She’ll explain every move clearly and show you perfect form so you can avoid any nasty injuries too. Check out her live workouts at 7am every day over on her Instagram page.