Bodyform’s new period advert has been praised for a very important reason

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Global hygiene company Bodyform has been praised for its recent advert, which breaks all the taboos associated with periods.

Adverts for sanitary products have been criticised for not accurately representing a period, with some disapproving of blue liquid and shots of women playing sports.

For many, periods can be debilitating, and Bodyform has released a new advertising campaign called Womb Stories to illustrate that.

The three-minute video depicts periods, endometriosis, miscarriage, infertility, IVF, menopause and even the decision to not have children.

All of these are important women’s health issues, which many people don’t feel comfortable discussing.

In fact, 62 per cent of those surveyed agreed that women’s health and intimate experiences are not talked about openly.

Sharing the video to Twitter, Bodyform wrote, ‘The pleasure, the pain, the love, the hate. It’s never simple. Our #wombstories need to be shared and heard.’

To bring the project to life, they worked with Golden Globe winning writer and producer Nisha Ganatra and six female animators.

Together, they imagined the life of wombs, and all the complex emotions that come with them.

The video shows things like the burning apartment of a peri-menopausal woman and a monster ripping at an endometriosis sufferer’s uterus.

Nisha Ganatra said, “When they’re at their best, our bodies are incredible machines that give us pleasure, and, if we want them to, help us propagate the human race. But they don’t always work.

“Hell, they don’t often work. Irregular periods. Endometriosis. Miscarriages and infertility. Our bodies can bring joy but also pain and devastation. It’s an emotional rollercoaster that lasts a lifetime. This is what bonds women in sisterhood.

She added, “I feel particularly drawn to this project. The work I feel most passionate about is the work that meaningfully resists outmoded social norms that no longer fit the cultural moment but persist nonetheless.”

What do you think of this new period advert? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!