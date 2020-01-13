Whilst many of us might not think about our underwear too much, bra fitters have revealed that we should be more mindful of how we store our bras to keep them in perfect condition.

Katie Thacker from the buying team at Boux Avenue told the Huffington Post that the biggest problem women make is folding bras when storing them, as it can damage the bra.

She revealed that customers are advised to store them in a drawer that’s big enough to lie them all down without folding each one in half. So why should we be doing it this way?

Katie explained that it “will help avoid losing the shape in the cup and any creasing”, especially if your bra has underwire and/or padding.

If you want to keep the cup shape and “encourage firmness”, there’s also a handy hack you can try to help the bra retain its shape whilst it’s sitting in your drawer. Michael Thomson, owner of Pour Moi, says you can place a pair of socks or knickers inside the cups whilst they’re lying flat. He added that you should care for bras the same way you’d care for a suit.

Folding the bra by twisting cups under each other can damage both the cups and the bra’s wiring. However there are exceptions to the rule, if you have a ‘cut and sew’ or unpadded style, these can be folded.

Meanwhile, Agent Provocateur has urged people not to wear the same bra for more than three days in a row, because it can cause it to stretch and lose its shape. Interestingly, when you wash a bra, it returns the fibres back to the original state.

In general, experts recommend washing your bra after 3-4 wears is best, and this should be more in the summer months when you’re likely to sweat more.

So what do you think – are you going to change the way you store your bras, or are you already doing it this way?