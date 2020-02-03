We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As any dog lover will know, being around a pet can quickly help ease away the stresses of daily life. But how do you convince your boss that you should bring them to the office?

A report by the University of Lincoln reveals that employees who often take their dog to work report 22 per cent higher satisfaction with their working conditions. Employees said having dogs in the office boosted their productivity and happiness at work, as well as their working relationships.

What are the benefits of having a dog in office?

They reduce stress

Taking time out of your day to give your dog a little TLC can reduce stress and boost your mood. A study in the International Journal Workplace Health actually showed that stress levels among employees dropped in the workplace when they had their pets by their side.

Decreases employee turnover

For some people, being able to bring their dog to work is a dream perk: there’s no need for them to worry about hurrying home and feeding them, or taking them for a walk. This will lead to feeling happier and more content whilst they’re in the office, and who would want to give that up?

They improve working relationships

We all know that when we’re taking our pup out for a walk, it’s common to have fellow dog walkers stop and have a chat, and the same concept can be applied to the office. If you stop by a colleague’s desk to pet their dog, this will almost certainly lead to a conversation with the owner and it might even be someone you don’t usually talk to!

How does this impact productivity?

Employees with their dogs are more likely to leave the office on their lunch breaks; the physical exercise will help their state of mind and productivity for the rest of the day. Happy employees are more likely to encourage a positive atmosphere of teamwork and open communication. Overall, people simply enjoy going to work more when they can bring their pet with them and we all know that when we’re feeling positive, we’re more productive!

Still not convincing? What about employment perks?

A 2016 survey by Banfield pet hospital found that 82 per cent of employees feel a greater sense of loyalty to pet-friendly companies, 88 per cent think pets at work improve morale and 86 per cent say they reduce stress. In the UK, 45 per cent of people have a pet – and over half of those people have a dog (26 per cent of the population owns a dog). This means that to a significant amount of the workforce, allowing dogs in the office is an enticing benefit – and a good reason to stay.