The 35 most extreme lengths Brits are going to to avoid germ

    • Brits are now going to extreme lengths to avoid germs - including crossing the road to avoid others, cleaning mobiles with anti-bacterial wipes and disposing of shopping bags after just one use.

    A study of 2,000 adults found three quarters have a new ‘quar-routine’ following lockdown which also means they now leave food shopping in bags for an average of 27 minutes before unpacking it.

    And post and deliveries are left for 41 minutes before touching them.

    Almost four in 10 (38 per cent) have added cleaning door handles to their usual cleaning routine, 23 per cent wear a face mask to the supermarket and 17 per cent no longer pet dogs when out on a walk.

    avoid germs

    Hand sanitiser and face masks have become must-haves whenever leaving the house (Credit: Getty)

    The research, which was commissioned by Fulvisafe, a non-alcohol, antiviral and anti-bacterial sanitiser brand, also found 78 per cent are more aware of their hygiene habits now.

    This has seen the average adult wash their hands nine times a day – compared to just six prior to the pandemic.

    And 40 per cent intend to stick to their new routine and habits even when the lockdown period is over, with a third claiming they will always be more anxious of germs and hygiene from now on.

    Nicola Smuts-Allsop, founder of Fulvisafe, said, “The nation is more aware of combating germs since the coronavirus outbreak and it is clear people have changed their everyday routines to stay as safe as possible.

    “With the statistics showing people will stick to their new routine for at least a few months – and an eighth of people for up to a year – this paints a picture of the new normal for many.

    Hand sanitiser, facemasks and gloves are now handbag essentials but there is a lot of unknown around what products are in many sanitizers and how safe they are to be using continuously.”

    avoid germs

    The survey found that Brits have been showering more due to the coronavirus outbreak (Credit: Getty)

    The research also found a third of Brits have cleaned their house more often with 46 per cent wiping down surfaces more regularly.

    And 18 per cent have even increased the number of showers they have.

    More than half now take hand sanitizer out with them when they leave the house, 27 per cent carry gloves and three in 10 always have anti-bacterial wipes on them.

    Similarly, 41 per cent take tissues out with them and one in 20 even pack a change of clothes.

    But with 65 per cent of respondents washing their hands for at least 20 seconds nowadays, a quarter have suffered with dry and cracked hands and 37 per cent have been moisturising them more regularly.

    The new lengths Brits are going to to avoid germs:

    1. Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds
    2. Shouting ‘thanks’ to delivery people down the path
    3. Avoiding touching your face
    4. Going supermarket shopping alone
    5. Crossing the road if you see people walking towards them
    6. Cleaning door handles
    7. Walking in the middle of the road to avoid other people
    8. Wiping the supermarket trolley down
    9. Wiping down all surfaces in the house with anti-bacterial wipes
    10. Wiping your phone with anti-bacterial wipes
    11. Ordering more deliveries than ever rather than going out
    12. Washing your hands every time you sneeze
    13. Wiping down food packaging before putting it away
    14. Wearing a facemask at the supermarket
    15. Cleaning light switches
    16. Wearing gloves to the supermarket
    17. Wiping the TV remote control with anti-bacterial wipes
    18. Avoiding petting a dog when out on a walk
    19. Wiping the steering wheel before/ after driving
    20. Avoiding wearing shoes in the house
    21. Washing clothes as soon as you get in from being outside
    22. Wearing a facemask on public transport
    23. Only wearing clothes once before washing them
    24. Disposing of shopping carrier bags after using them
    25. Using disinfectant on soft furnishings
    26. Leaving a box outside the door for a period of time after it is delivered so you don’t have to touch the packaging so soon after someone else
    27. Wiping books with anti-bacterial wipes
    28. Wearing gloves on a walk
    29. Changing out of your work uniform before entering the house
    30. Wearing gloves on public transport
    31. Avoiding wearing jewellery
    32. Wearing gloves to drive
    33. Leaving shopping in the car for a certain amount of time before unloading it
    34. Buying a product in a shop purely because you touched it
    35. Getting changed out of everyday clothes before re-entering your house