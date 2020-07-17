We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brits are now going to extreme lengths to avoid germs - including crossing the road to avoid others, cleaning mobiles with anti-bacterial wipes and disposing of shopping bags after just one use.

A study of 2,000 adults found three quarters have a new ‘quar-routine’ following lockdown which also means they now leave food shopping in bags for an average of 27 minutes before unpacking it.

And post and deliveries are left for 41 minutes before touching them.

Almost four in 10 (38 per cent) have added cleaning door handles to their usual cleaning routine, 23 per cent wear a face mask to the supermarket and 17 per cent no longer pet dogs when out on a walk.

The research, which was commissioned by Fulvisafe, a non-alcohol, antiviral and anti-bacterial sanitiser brand, also found 78 per cent are more aware of their hygiene habits now.

This has seen the average adult wash their hands nine times a day – compared to just six prior to the pandemic.

And 40 per cent intend to stick to their new routine and habits even when the lockdown period is over, with a third claiming they will always be more anxious of germs and hygiene from now on.

Nicola Smuts-Allsop, founder of Fulvisafe, said, “The nation is more aware of combating germs since the coronavirus outbreak and it is clear people have changed their everyday routines to stay as safe as possible.

“With the statistics showing people will stick to their new routine for at least a few months – and an eighth of people for up to a year – this paints a picture of the new normal for many.

“Hand sanitiser, facemasks and gloves are now handbag essentials but there is a lot of unknown around what products are in many sanitizers and how safe they are to be using continuously.”

The research also found a third of Brits have cleaned their house more often with 46 per cent wiping down surfaces more regularly.

And 18 per cent have even increased the number of showers they have.

More than half now take hand sanitizer out with them when they leave the house, 27 per cent carry gloves and three in 10 always have anti-bacterial wipes on them.

Similarly, 41 per cent take tissues out with them and one in 20 even pack a change of clothes.

But with 65 per cent of respondents washing their hands for at least 20 seconds nowadays, a quarter have suffered with dry and cracked hands and 37 per cent have been moisturising them more regularly.

The new lengths Brits are going to to avoid germs: