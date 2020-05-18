Brits are turning to music and podcasts to boost their wellbeing

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed 88 per cent look to music when they feel low, with rock and pop the uplifting genres.

Nearly a third also said listening to classical music helps them.

Podcasts also do the job, with one in five listening to comedy for a boost – and another fifth enjoying those based on the arts and entertainment.

The research was commissioned by Spotify, who have teamed up with charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) to help bring further awareness to Mental Health Awareness Week.

The online streaming platform has created a Mental Health Awareness Week Hub in the form of dedicated podcasts and music playlists in partnership with CALM experts, podcast creators and some familiar faces from music and entertainment, including rap artist Tinie Tempah.

“There’s a lot of people who I know from the area that I’ve grown up in that are trying to make sure they’re keeping their minds intact. Because it’s not easy,” said the British artist.

“The further down the road you get in life, you can start to lose touch with things. Things can start to make less and less sense.

“So, it’s really important to make sure that you’re keeping close to family, loved ones, people who will tell you about yourself.

“Make sure that you’re checking in with your loved ones. And make sure that you’re spreading love in this crazy time.”

The study also found that listeners who primarily opted for music for a boost look to tracks with an uplifting beat, according to the research carried out via OnePoll, but also those which invoke happy memories for them.

Meaningful lyrics, feelings of nostalgia and those from favourite artists were also some of the aspects of music people find helpful.

It also emerged 40 per cent of adults share music or playlists with loved ones in an attempt to give them a boost.

Health and lifestyle podcasts, as well as those for meditation and relaxation were also seen to help improve the mood of nearly one in five respondents.

Exercising, speaking to friends and family or watching TV were other top mood-boosting activities.

Tom Connaughton, UK and Ireland managing director, Spotify, said, “We know first-hand the power of audio to enhance mood, so it’s no surprise to us that this latest research shows people are looking to music and podcasts to aid their mental wellbeing.

“Listening has the ability to lift us up, make us laugh, bring our memories to life and help us feel connected with others.

“Through our partnership with CALM, we hope to help create further awareness about Mental Health Awareness Week and the incredible work CALM continues to do for mental health causes in the UK.

“We hope to play our role in encouraging more people to talk freely and openly about mental health, which has never been more important than it is right now.”

“In these uncertain times many people are feeling the impact of lockdown and needing our helpline services more than ever,” added CALM CEO, Simon Gunning.

“However, music and audio can have an incredible effect to calm, unite and connect us, even when we cannot be together.

“By teaming up with Spotify we hope to provide some light relief and help people take a break from all that’s happening, whilst opening up the conversation about mental health and reminding them that we are here should they need us.

“CALM’s free and confidential helpline and webchat are available from 5pm to midnight, 7 days a week providing practical, anonymous and no-judgemental support and advice, whatever you’re going through.”

