CBeebies launches new game to encourage mindfulness in young children

CBeebies has launched a new game to encourage mindfulness in young children.

The children’s channel’s Go Explore app is full of games and activities for young ones to take advantage of while shut up at home in isolation.

With children across the country off school at the moment any activities to fill days on end at home are welcome.

So we’re sure parents have been loving the Go Explore app to keep their children occupied while schools are closed.

And now the app has launched a new game for young children, which is focused on encouraging little ones’ mindfulness and mental health.

Voiced by English actor Stephen Fry, the Your Mindful Garden game has been created in conjunction with a mindfulness consultant to encourage young children’s mental health.

The game, which is free to use on the Go Explore app, has three daily activities for little ones to do, which encourage focus, creativity and calm.

The activities aim to help children deal with stress during this difficult time and teach them to use those skills as they grow into adults.

“It was such a pleasure to be involved with a simple, but beautifully designed idea like this,” said Stephen Fry of the new game.

“I hope and believe that many children will find the game fun, engaging and helpful in their journeys through life.”

Rachel Bardill, executive editor of BBC Children also spoke out about the new development, saying, “Giving kids the tools they need to help them prepare for school and beyond is at the heart of Go Explore, and Your Mindful Garden is a really fun way for children to discover mindfulness from an early age.

“Any parent knows that learning to focus, be creative and keep calm are important at any age – and growing their mindfulness tree gets children off to a great start with this”.

What a great idea to help children unwind during this difficult time!