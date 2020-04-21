Supermarkets introduce new ‘no touching’ coronavirus rule

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi and Asda have both introduced a new shopping rule in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Supermarkets across the country have been implementing new guidelines for customers to follow when shopping, in order to prevent the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

These include enforcing queuing systems to monitor the amount of shoppers inside stores at one time, as well as urging people to stay two meters away from one another and to use contactless payment where possible.

Exclusive shopping hours for vulnerable customers and key workers have also been brought in.

Now, grocery giants Aldi and Asda have launched a new regulation in an attempt to help in the battle against the health crisis.

The supermarkets have introduced a “no touch” policy in their stores, warning customers that they are to refrain from touching items if they do not intend to purchase them.

Despite the new rule, Asda has explained that customers will not be forced to pay for things they accidentally touch.

The Asda website says, “You are allowed to bring your children and other members of your household to our stores, but we ask that you keep this to a minimum to help us maintain social distancing advice.

“We’re asking customers to only touch items they intend to purchase and to use cashless payment wherever they can to minimise contact.”

It has also been reported that Aldi customers are being asked not to touch trolleys unless they have been disinfected by a member of staff.

This comes after it was revealed that a new app called Supermarket Check can be used to find out how busy your local supermarket is by using data provided by other shoppers.

The free app, which is available to download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, predicts how long the queues are at Sainsbury’s, Asda, Tesco, Iceland, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl stores and is said to have been downloaded tens of thousands of times already.