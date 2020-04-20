Experts warn that coronavirus can be transmitted on your shoes and what you should do to stay safe

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the country in lockdown because of coronavirus, everyone is taking extra precautions to stay safe during unprecedented times.

We all know the spread of coronavirus can be prevented with social distancing measures and hand washing.

But experts are now warning that it can be transmitted via shoes.

Researchers found that the virus can be “tracked all over the floor” by infected patients and medical staff.

Doctors are now urging people to take their shoes off immediately when they get home and only wear one pair outdoors.

Currently government rules state we should only go outside for essentials and to exercise once a day.

Chinese researchers discovered that the virus can be spread via shoes after collecting samples from hospitals in Wuhan, the epicentre.

Dr Zhen-Dong Guo led the team, who collected swab samples from potentially contaminated objects.

They examined objects in the ICU and general ward between February 19th to March 2nd.

The team, based in Beijing, found that 70 per cent of samples from the floor came up positive for coronavirus.

They claimed that that the reason is “perhaps because of gravity and air flow causing most virus droplets to float to the ground”.

Researchers added, “As medical staff walk around the ward, the virus can be tracked all over the floor.”

“Indicated by the 100 per cent rate of positivity from the floor in the hospital pharmacy, where there were no patients.

“Therefore, the soles of medical staff shoes might function as carriers.”

A&E doctor Dr Javid Abdelmoneim is among those urging people to take off their shoes when they come home.

He said, “When you first come in from the outside, take off your shoes immediately.

“Most shoes have a non-porous rubbery sole, which the virus can survive on anywhere between three and five days.”

Dr Abdelmoneim added, “Keep shoes in your hallway, or the same spot and try to use only one pair of shoes to go outside.

“It’s believed coronavirus can last up to 24 hours on clothes.”