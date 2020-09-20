We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It's been a battle that she has kept secret from the public for two years.





Delta Goodrem has now opened up about her terrifying health battle for the first time.

The Voice Australia coach thought she may never speak or sing again following complications during salivary gland removal surgery in 2018.

Now, the 35-year-old has revealed that she was undergoing speech therapy behind the scenes ahead of filming for The Voice in February 2019.

‘I didn’t know if I’d make it before it was time to film. I knew I had that goal coming up, I needed it to get better,’ she told The Courier Mail on Saturday.

‘I was working very hard behind the scenes with my speech therapist,’ the Born To Try singer added.

Delta only trusted her closest friends and family members with the details of her surgery and recovery process at the time.

She added, ‘I stayed at home in between going to the hospital and going to speech therapy. When you have to retreat you can retreat.

‘I have a really tight knit group of friends and family who have always been protective of me. It was a really personal time for me, the people around me knew the gravity of it.’

Thankfully, Delta was well enough to film the show and has since made a full recovery, using the ordeal as inspiration for her new single, Paralyzed.

In August, Delta revealed the extent of her health woes when she shared a video of herself slurring her words and unable to control her speech following the procedure.

‘I don’t want to go out, I’m super embarrassed… I’m super embarrassed, I’m just over it! I’m just trying to stay positive,’ she said in the heartbreaking video.

‘My livelihood is my sound… I’m trying to decide whether this is getting any better or not. It doesn’t feel like it.’

She chose then to reveal her surgery ordeal as a way of explaining why she had not released new music.

Delta is no stranger to terrifying health battles. In July 2003, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 18.