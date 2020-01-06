For lots of us attempting to reduce our calorie intake or stick to a weight loss plan, diet fizzy drinks are a must have.

For those looking to cut down on sugar while still enjoying the refreshing fizz of a sparkling soft drink, low calorie versions of the beverages can be a great option.

A 330ml can of Diet Coke could spare you the consumption of 35 grams of sugar compared to if you were to opt for the original version.

While cutting back on the white, sweet stuff can be a great way to help shed some pounds and improve your health, experts are still unsure on whether artificial sweeteners are harmful to health, meanwhile some even think that diet drinks could cause weight gain.

A recent study has suggested that those who knock back diet drinks, packed with low calorie sweeteners in place of sugars like sucrose, glucose and fructose could end up putting weight on rather than losing it.

According to researchers from the University of South Australia, this is because those who choose diet pop don’t necessarily reduce their overall sugar intake.

Professor Peter Clifton, who led the research, explained, “Consumers of artificial sweeteners do not reduce their overall intake of sugar.

“They use both sugar and low-calorie sweeteners and may psychologically feel they can indulge in their favourite foods.”

Elaborating on the potential risks of chugging sweetener filled refreshments, he added,”Artificial sweeteners can also change the gut bacteria which may lead to weight gain and risk of type 2 diabetes.”

“A better option than low-calorie sweeteners is to stick to a healthy diet, which includes plenty of whole grains, dairy, seafood, legumes, vegetables and fruits and plain water.”