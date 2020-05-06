ITV doctor reveals why people need to ‘remain vigilant’ during lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Television doctor Dr Hilary Jones warned viewers to stay alert when it comes to lockdown rules as the pandemic continues.

Dr Hilary Jones appeared on Good Morning Britain to share more advice to viewers during lockdown.

He warned people to take lockdown “seriously” whilst the pandemic continues, reminding them just how serious coronavirus is.

Speaking to Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, he said, “It’s not just a flu. It’s more transmittable, it’s more deadly.”

“This is a deadly pandemic virus that’s going to be around for some time damaging the economy, killing people, and we must remain vigilant and take it seriously.”

Some people aren’t following all lockdown rules and Dr Hilary says we should be patient even when there’s talk of easing measures.

He added, “Just because we’re talking about easing of lockdown, there is a bit of complacency creeping in.”

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, there is hope there, but it’s going to take a bit longer.”

Government lockdown rules have urged the public not to leave the house unless they need to.

If they do need to go out, they should only do so to go to work if they can’t work at home, pick up medication and groceries, and exercise once a day.

Dr Hilary Jones has urged people to follow these rules for the safety of those around them.

When leaving the house, we should observe social distancing at all times.

There’s also guidance on how to shop for groceries during lockdown, including whether you should wear gloves.

He has cleared up confusion about over 70s during lockdown too, telling viewers that they could go out but “it’s important that they understand that they are more at risk because of their age.”

Those over 70, pregnant women and those with health conditions are all considered to be ‘high risk’.